Katie Holmes just made this forgotten UGG boot style the one to choose this season with the chicest winter outfit
The actress gives a masterclass in chic, timeless style
Katie Holmes never fails to impress in the style stakes, providing inspiration on what to wear to everything from fancy nights out to every day. And today's look is no exception.
It may be one from the archives, but Katie's style in this picture taken back in 2003 is one that could easily have been taken today. The only difference being Katie showing the style power of sand-coloured UGG boots – a shade that has become overlooked in favour of chestnut and black in recent years.
We're always keeping an eye on winter boots trends – including the best UGG boot alternatives – and Katie's look, which pairs the light-coloured boots with smart flared jeans and a cosy winter coat, proves there's plenty of room in our wardrobes for this forgotten style.
Shop Katie's style
Move over chestnut, move over black, sand-coloured UGGs just topped our list of winter boots to add to our wishlist. This neutral colour boot offers endless styling possibilities - just make sure to get a great suede protector on these before heading out.
Katie's photo may have been taken 20 years ago, but her outfit was way ahead of current trends, particularly with her aviator coat. This longline version from Dorothy Perkins is a great lookalike, perfect for the cooler seasons.
Bootcut jeans are perfect for wearing with UGGs. This pair from Free People have an added side split at the bottom, allowing boots extra room and a nice extra peek to the shoes hiding underneath. The shape and cut is super flattering, and can easily be dressed up or down.
The sand version of these classic boots offer a variety of styling options, the colour lending themselves well to the winter season. The only downside being how easily they may pick up dirt, but that's nothing a good suede protector and cleaning can't sort.
This picture was taken a couple of decades ago, but Katie's outfit stands the test of time – you don't have to look far to find similar style aviator coats and flared jeans. And UGG boots have been to the go-to winter boot for many a celebrity since the temperature dropped.
Nicole Kidman recently proved how chic UGG boots can be with clever monochrome styling, and JLo's heeled UGG boots are another very popular choice this season. Whatever colour you choose, UGG boots are a worthy investment – and here to stay.
