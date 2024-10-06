Katie Holmes’ red jumpsuit is the perfect elevated casualwear - it’s chic and comfortable for everyday wear

Katie Holmes looked stunning on the streets of New York in a chic red jumpsuit that's the perfect elevated casual piece to keep you looking put-together while also feeling comfortable.

When it comes to laid-back street style, you can't find better inspiration than with Katie Holmes. She has nailed the comfortable yet chic look, always looking elevated and put-together as she also keeps comfy in staple autumn capsule wardrobe pieces like her go-to ballet flats and her super stylish khaki quilted jacket.

And we've found the perfect look of her's for those days where you don't want to think too much about what you're wearing but still want to look on-trend.

Stepping out in a stunning red jumpsuit, Katie looked effortlessly cool in a one piece jumpsuit that featured a shirt-style bodice, fitted waist and wide-leg silhouette. The jumpsuit, which allows you to throw on just one item and not worry about finding matching pieces, looked super chic with its relaxed fit, while the collar detail and fun checked print elevated the style.

We love her casual stying, with a practical pair of black, leather ballet flats and an oversized brown leather handbag adding sleek texture to the style and contrasting with the deep red tones of her outfit.

While Katie's jumpsuit is a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier piece from their 1995 spring/summer collection, there are a whole variety of red jumpsuit styles on the market to help you get her look.

Shop Katie Holmes' Look

All Free-est Kirstie Jumpsuit £88 at Free People With a slim fit at the bodice and a relaxed wide-leg style, this jumpsuit is both flattering and comfortable. We love the square neckline and tie-belt that create a lovely silhouette while the strappy detail at the back adds a fun pop of interest. Land's End Faux Leather Tote £52.43 at Nordstrom Made from faux leather, this oversized tote bag is a great all-rounder whether you're heading for a weekend trip or just need to carry more than usual on your person. Carried over the shoulder or by hand, the look is chic and refined with the smooth leather and simple design. Mango Studded Ballet Flats £49.99 at Mango These Mango ballet flats are a great, affordable alternative for Katie Holmes' go-to Miu Miu pair. They have the same studded detail, sleek leather makeup and we love the addition of sweet bows on this Mango pair. They go with everything, adding a fun and youthful touch to any casual look. H&M Open-back Jumpsuit £44.99 at H&M This stunning jumpsuit will transition effortlessly from day to night. Pair with some stylish white trainers for a casual look or dress it up with some heeled boots for a party-worthy style. We love the simple and sleek design, with the wide-leg silhouette creating a flattering, floating look. Mango Faux Leather Shopper Tote £40.35 at Nordstrom We love the slouchy and relaxed design of this faux leather tote bag by Mango. The unstructured look is perfect for casual days, with the large pocket being a great size to keep everything you need with you at all times. The leather is also 'pebbled' which gives this bag a subtle soft looking texture. By Anthropologie Luna Pointed-Toe Buckle Flats £110 at Anthropologie These ballet flats from Anthropologie are so sleek and elevated. The pointed-toe, simple design and fun buckle detailing create a really wearable though still standout look that will finish off any outfit with ease and style. Made from leather, they'll last a lifetime too.

In keeping with the casual style, Katie accessorised with a simple necklace and pair of oversized sunglasses whose red frame perfectly complimented her red jumpsuit.

Her long brunette hair was left unstyled, hanging down her back in a middle parting. We're seeing this unstyled look more and more this season, with the new 'healthy hair' trend leaving many to let the natural gloss and shine of their hair take centre stage in laid-back styles, rather than stepping out in elaborate updos.

It's good news for those of us who are usually in too much of a rush to style our hair, with in shower treatments like hair glosses allowing us to get the healthy hair look in no time at all.