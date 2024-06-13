Katie Holmes just wore the most exquisite navy summer dress – and it's available on the high street
The actress glowed in a knitted dress from one of our high-street favourite – ME+EM
Katie Holmes was recently spotted in New York wearing a knitted navy cut-out dress from one of our favourite brands, ME+EM. Not only is this sweater dress fabulously chic, but it offers the perfect solution for staying cosy in the warmer months, and it's available to buy online now.
With the unpredictable weather, it's no wonder many of us are struggling with appropriate outfits. And if like me, you have the dilemma of not wanting to wear a dress alone, but it's too warm for knitwear, Katie Holmes' sweater dress offers the ultimate solution. Plus it's from one of the best British brands, ME+EM.
Dresses which transition throughout the seasons are hard to find, but this piece is fits the brief perfectly. The knitted material makes it cosy enough to wear when the weather is fluctuating, and the sleeveless cut makes it light enough for warmer days. Plus this is also a brilliant option if you are on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses.
Shop Katie's look
Exact Match
This knitted dress is the ultimate piece for seasonal wear. Made from cotton boucle, it also features a cutout detail which makes it appropriate for daytime and evening. Style with white ballet pumps and some gold jewellery for an effortlessly chic look.
Exact Match
From A.P.C, another fantastic brand, these flat pointed shoe are a brilliant wardrobe staple. Featuring crinkled leather and a T-bar strap, these shoes give off an effortless sophistication. And they come in black too!
Katie Holmes' casual look is the epitome of effortless chic, reminding us that wearing a summer dress shouldn't be reserved for special occasions.She has way of making daytime look sophisticated, and combing the dress with white leather pumps gives off a polished yet effortless feel. The trick to choosing accessories to accompany any outfit is to pick a colour from your clothing and to integrate it throughout the rest of your look, for example, with shoes or jewellery.
The actress styles the navy dress with white leather pumps from A.P.C, a french ready-to-wear brand which is renowned for their timeless designs, and high-quality products. The dress features slight cut-out sections which is ultra flattering. And if you're after stylish dresses to hide a tummy, choosing a piece with a defined waistband is a great place to start.
Our woman&home Digital Editor Kerrie Hughes says, ''Katie Holmes is always a source of style inspiration for me. I prioritise comfort in what I wear, but that doesn’t mean I don’t want to feel and look good too. Katie’s wardrobe often pulls all of these things together, seemingly so effortlessly. This navy dress is a prime example, exquisitely elegant and chic, but super comfortable too. And the fact that it’s a high street buy, and not a designer price tag that puts the look out of the reach of many (me included), makes it all the better.''.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
