We're adding Katie Holmes' faux fur coat to our Christmas wishlist: And similar high-street styles that are just as fabulous
A reversible faux fur coat is the ultimate winter wardrobe staple
Katie Holmes is no stranger to combining practicality with high-end fashion, and her latest outing in New York is further proof of this. Spotted in a long, luxurious black faux fur coat, cream wide-leg trousers, and black leather boots, this look proves that winter style doesn't have to compromise on chicness.
For anyone looking to buy that go-to coat to see you through the colder season, this style from Holmes should be a top contender. The faux fur texture has become a firm favourite amongst many A-listers this year, and there's no wonder. It immediately elevates any outfit, whether you're heading for a day's shopping or for an evening event, it's an absolute must-have for your winter capsule wardrobe. Not only is it an incredibly stylish outerwear choice, but it's also extremely practical too, and it's reversible which technically makes it two coats in one!
And if—like Holmes—you opt for a longer length silhouette, then you'll be cosy and warm for certain. Her exact coat is the Black Kenca Coat by Stand Studio and she styles the piece with a luxurious grey leather handbag which is the Le Cambon 35 Silk Grey Nubuck and simple yet stylish black leather boots.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "Reversible coats are a big trend at the moment, thanks to labels like Prada and Marfa Stance (another of Katie Holmes' favourites). This one really is the best of both worlds, with faux suede on one side, and faux fur on the other. Well worth forking out a bit more than you normally would if you ask me!".
Shop Katie Holmes' Coat & Similar Styles
exact match
This reversible black faux fur coat is an excellent investment for the winter months. Style with almost anything from your wardrobe, for example, your best wide leg jeans or wear over a tailored trouser suit for a smart special occasion.
If you're wanting a similar looking jacket without the high price tag, this jacket from H&M is the perfect alternative. In a cosy teddy bear material this jacket will have you looking stylish whilst keeping you warm all day long.
This sumptuous faux-shearling coat is double-breasted and features a longline silhouette that will keep the cold out. Wear this piece day to day and layered over eveningwear too.
The only thing better than a coat you love is two coats in one, this reversible coat can be worn two ways making it a great investment piece. Plus it's now discounted in the sale, hurry quick before they all sell out!
This knitted coat has the chicest retro-feel, plus it's detachable faux fur collar and below the elbow sleeves adds to this theme, making it feel one of a kind. Layer this over your Christmas party outfit for a fabulous finishing touch.
This coat will be your new best friend through the winter months. Team with some barrel leg jeans, a stylish piece of knitwear and your favourite leather ankle boots for a winning winter look.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
