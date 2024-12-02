We're adding Katie Holmes' faux fur coat to our Christmas wishlist: And similar high-street styles that are just as fabulous

Katie Holmes is no stranger to combining practicality with high-end fashion, and her latest outing in New York is further proof of this. Spotted in a long, luxurious black faux fur coat, cream wide-leg trousers, and black leather boots, this look proves that winter style doesn't have to compromise on chicness.

For anyone looking to buy that go-to coat to see you through the colder season, this style from Holmes should be a top contender. The faux fur texture has become a firm favourite amongst many A-listers this year, and there's no wonder. It immediately elevates any outfit, whether you're heading for a day's shopping or for an evening event, it's an absolute must-have for your winter capsule wardrobe. Not only is it an incredibly stylish outerwear choice, but it's also extremely practical too, and it's reversible which technically makes it two coats in one!

And if—like Holmes—you opt for a longer length silhouette, then you'll be cosy and warm for certain. Her exact coat is the Black Kenca Coat by Stand Studio and she styles the piece with a luxurious grey leather handbag which is the Le Cambon 35 Silk Grey Nubuck and simple yet stylish black leather boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "Reversible coats are a big trend at the moment, thanks to labels like Prada and Marfa Stance (another of Katie Holmes' favourites). This one really is the best of both worlds, with faux suede on one side, and faux fur on the other. Well worth forking out a bit more than you normally would if you ask me!".

Shop Katie Holmes' Coat & Similar Styles