Katherine Jenkins shows us exactly how to layer up our favourite dresses for the cooler days ahead

Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins proves that layering is key to extending the lifespan of those well-loved frocks. Wearing a colbat blue and white striped smock dress paired with a cable knit jumper - an easy solution for keeping those summer favourites in rotation.

Building your autumn capsule wardrobe doesn't have to mean saying goodbye to your favourite dresses, and by adding transitional pieces, like a soft knit jumper or cardigan your summer staples can be worn into the colder months too.

And Katherine Jenkins latest look showcased exactly how to to do this, combining a lightweight dress with a thick cable knit jumper. An outfit that's both stylish and practical for the ever changing weather, this is a great example of how you can wear your favourite dresses even on cooler days.

Katherine's pictures were taken in Lake Garda, and she finishes off the fabulous stripey dress with square frame sunglasses and a large grey tote bag. Other photos from the album show her in another stunning look, including a combination of white tailored trousers and a striped v-neck cardigan.

However, it's the first outfit that's caught our attention. There is something so timeless about blue and white stripes; no matter what the season or occasion, they have a charm that’s not only elegant but also that’s effortlessly chic. Katherine's exact dress is from La Ligne and is the Vivian Stripe Smocked dress. And whilst we can’t see the exact shoes she’s styled this look with, a pair of the best white trainers would be a fabulous option to keep it casual and comfortable. Or go smart with leather loafers or boots.

Shop Katherine Jenkins' look

Boden Smocked Waist Shirt Dress £87.50 (was £125) at Boden Made from 100% cotton, this flattering striped dress is perfect for any activity, and can be worn with boots and your favourite piece of knitwear this season. Chinti & Parker Cable Knit Jumper with Cashmere £175 at M&S This cable knit jumper is already on my autumn wishlist, and the new M&S autumn collection is brilliant. Not only is this made from ultra-soft cashmere, the crew neckline and slightly cropped fit make it ultra stylish and perfect for wearing with high-waisted jeans. Mango Pebbled Effect Shopper Bag £29.99 at Mango When on the hunt for a new handbag choosing enough room for your belongings is an essential criteria. And this bag from Mango offers enough space for everything and is ultra-sleek and stylish too.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "It's not time to put away your summer dresses just, as Katherine Jenkins proves here. The early autumn sunshine lends itself perfectly to wearing a dress, and all your need is a cosy knit in a neutral colour on hand to layer up in case the temperature drops. Ankle boots will work well with most summer midis too.".

Pairing a lightweight dress with a cosy piece of knitwear or even your favourite blazer is a brilliant way of keeping your warm-weather staples in rotation. So, as the weather shifts, there's no need to pack everything away; turn to layering over the top or even underneath to keep your favourite styles in use.