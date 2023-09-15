Kate Winslet slayed in a nude bodice and powerful white pantsuit at Vogue World London last night

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Winslet recently wore an absolutely stunning, crisp white pantsuit for Vogue World London, and showed off her incredible figure by pairing it with a chic nude bodice underneath.

We eternally bow down to the unofficial queen of all things, Kate Winslet, who is constantly leaving us awe-inspired by her acting performances in shows like I Am Ruth and her general air of kindness (never forget when she gave the sweetest piece of advice to a timid child journalist).

Last night, 14 September at Vogue World London, Kate Winslet strutted down the event's red carpet in style, wearing a loose white pantsuit for the occasion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The blazer and pants matched perfectly in a crisp white hue, creating the perfect late-summer set. The blazer, which the actress left unbuttoned, was hip-length and featured three sets of buttons going adjacent to the bottom of the lapels. The pants were perfectly tailored, fitting slightly loose and cascading down to her ankle to create an ethereal sort of look for what would have otherwise been a formal pantsuit.

To accessorize the statement suit, she wore a sheer, nude bodice underneath of the blazer, and donned a pair of eggshell coloured boots. She also wore some chic sparkling bracelets, as well as a pair of dangling silver earrings to complete the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In some pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a super fabulous pair of wide-frame black glasses, which really add to the whole cool-girl-in-the-office vibe she's presenting.

Even though she may look incredibly comfortable and relaxed in her body, she still faces insecurities - especially when filming. Recently, Kate also gave an interview with Vogue in which she discussed feeling as though she had to be "brave" while filming a nude scene for her upcoming project titled Lee.

The actress has been outspoken about body image in the past, saying that it's a "myth" that women in Hollywood look perfect all the time.

Due to injury, the actress was unable to indulge in her usual exercise routine, which resulted in her having what she called the "softest" version of her body. "You know I had to be really f**king brave about letting my body be its softest version of itself and not hiding from that," she said.

She revealed that, while on set, she felt uncomfortable while filming a separate scene where she was wearing a bikini as well. "And believe me, people amongst our own team would say, 'You might just want to sit up a bit.' And I’d go, 'Why? [Because of] the bit of flesh you can see? No, that’s the way it’s going to be!'"

Ultimately, though, despite any insecurities or adversity, she rose above. "I know better than to waste precious energy on criticizing my physical self," she said. "I think any woman is better off just saying: I believe in myself. It doesn’t matter what other people think; this is who I am—let’s get on with it."