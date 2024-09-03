Kate Silverton gives masterclass in styling barrel leg jeans as she pairs them with nude heels and a crochet-knit top

Kate Silverton has given us the ultimate business-casual outfit inspiration, pairing some chic barrel leg jeans with nude heels and a knitted top.

Barrel leg jeans have taken the fashion world by storm this season, quickly becoming the break-out star of every wardrobe. They're a great style to try out in the quest to find the best jeans for your body type, with their unique silhouette and exaggerated curve creating a stylish look no matter what outfit you create with them.

If you've invested in a pair, look no further for inspiration on how to style barrel leg jeans than Kate Silverton who, for an appearance on This Morning, wore the Miguel Jeans from L.F.Markey – a pair of black denim barrel leg jeans that boast a high-rise waist and stunning balloon shape legs.

Shop Kate Silverton's Look

Tabitha Webb Short Sleeved Chevron in Pinks £195 at Tabitha Webb While Kate's blue chevron top is sold out and unlikely to be restocked, Tabitha Webb carry the exact same design in a pink colour-way too - and all three sizes they carry (Small, Medium, Large) are still in stock. Made of 30% cashmere and 70% wool, it's a great option for Autumn, with the fabric holding in heat and keeping you warm as well as looking stylish. We also love the ruffle sleeves which adds a fun touch to the already fabulous design. Mango Bet Balloon High Rise Jeans £35.99 at Mango It's no wonder why barrel-leg and balloon style jeans have become this season's staple denim. Their slouchy fit gives an effortlessly cool look that brings a fun touch to the traditional style of jeans we're used to seeing yet they're also super easy to style and wear. This pair, with long legs, a high-rise waist and cotton makeup, are a great addition to any wardrobe, being both chic and versatile. Mango Pointed Toe Heel Shoes £45.99 at Mango A staple in any shoe capsule wardrobe, a pair of sleek nude heels can finish off any outfit with an elevated flourish. This classic and timeless pair of slingback pumps are stunning, with a beautiful and subtle patent finish adding a shine to your outfit whether you're heading for a formal dinner or a more casual day at the office.

Dressing the casual denim staple up, she paired the jeans with the now sold-out Blue Short Sleeved Chevron top from British designer Tabitha Webb. The fitted top worked brilliantly alongside the baggier trousers, creating a flattering silhouette that elevated the traditional jeans-and-a-t-shirt look into one worthy of any business-casual dress code.

Further adding flair to the outfit, she opted for a pair of nude stiletto heels. While a pair of stylish white trainers would've worked equally well with the look, we love the sleeker style offered by these heels.

Kate kept her jewellery to a minimum when accessorising this look, stacking a simple pair of stud earrings with a small, lobe-hugging hoop to add some shine to her outfit.

We also love her statement glasses, with their thick, black rectangular frames complementing her black jeans and playing into one of this year's biggest eyeglasses trends of oversized frames.