Kate Moss proved a bold tomato red shirt can be all you need to take a simple blazer and trousers pairing to the next level
Kate paired her striking pinstripe shirt with black wardrobe staples
Kate Moss's combination of a tomato red pinstripe shirt with a black blazer and tailored trousers took her winter outfit from simple to strikingly chic.
Stepping out in Mayfair back in 2022, Kate styled a chic pair of wide leg suit trousers that boasted a tailored front pleat detailing with a loosely fitted red blouse, which she left untucked under her velvet black blazer.
The January outfit looked effortlessly glamorous, with the mismatch of textures bringing a fun and playful feel to the flattering style and the pop of red providing an injection of vibrancy.
Shop Kate Moss's Look
With a removable tie belt, this velvet blazer from River Island is a great piece to recreate Kate Moss's look with. Leave the belt at home and style this piece undone for an elevated casual look, letting its crushed velvet fabric and structured shoulders do all the talking.
The perfect balance between business and casual, this cropped suit-style shirt from Mango boasts a structured collar and tailored fit for a formal feel while the cropped hem brings in a playful element of on-trend fun. The red and white stripe design is classic and timeless, pairing easily with items you already own and love.
With a comfortable mid-rise waist, wide leg silhouette and lightweight fabric, these sophisticated suit trousers are a versatile and flattering addition to any wardrobe. Their crisp pleated front brings a formal touch that you can lean into with office wear or formal attire, or juxtapose the style with more casual pieces.
We love the fit of this cropped button-up shirt from Nordstrom, with its slightly defined waist bringing a feminine touch to the style. With a structured collar, sleek red buttons and loose-fitting sleeves, it perfectly balances casual with formal for an elevated style.
Emulating the timeless and classic look of Kate's Chanel chain strap bag, this Mango piece is a fraction - a tiny fraction - of the cost and boasts the same quilted design and chain link crossbody strap. The gold hardware is so subtle but adds an elegant touch and it's a great size to carry your essentials around in.
Easy to pull on and go thanks to the elasticated insets and back tab, these boots are a versatile staple that will see you through the cooler seasons in style. Pairing perfectly with jeans, midi skirts and suit trousers, they're sleek and timeless with a statement chunky platform and comfortable block heel.
The bright cotton piece provided a striking contrast to the outfit's black elements, with its subtle white pinstripe detail playing into the classic menswear suit style and adding a playful touch to her outfit. We love her choice of blazer, with the velvet bringing in a sleek texture.
Creating the perfect easy-yet-elevated look for a lunch or dinner date, Kate styled her outfit with a pair of heeled leather boots with an elegant almond-shaped toe and comfortable block heel.
She accessorised with Chanel's iconic and timeless designer handbag, the Classic Double Flap Bag, with its quilted fabric, gold accents and chain handle adding a classic and sophisticated touch that will never date.
Kate kept makeup to a minimum, along with her simple jewellery, and maintained a cool feel with the addition of some statement sunglasses with huge round frames.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The entire look is a masterclass in pulling off casual-chic wear. Leaning into a less form-fitting look, with Kate's styling hacks of leaving her shirt untucked and wearing her blazer unbuttoned, can still create a flattering shape that's the perfect elevated style for any occasion.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
Cat Deeley embraces all-white in knitted top, matching skirt and sensational knee-high boots - plus this look is from one of our high-street favourites
Forget dark autumnal hues, bright white is the way to go this season
By Molly Smith Published
-
Kate Middleton's icy blue mini dress had the most unusual silhouette - and we want to see her wear it again
The Princess of Wales once stepped out in the most glorious pastel blue mini dress and it's inspired us to wear more of this stunning shade
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Cat Deeley embraces all-white in knitted top, matching skirt and sensational knee-high boots - plus this look is from one of our high-street favourites
Forget dark autumnal hues, bright white is the way to go this season
By Molly Smith Published
-
Amanda Holden's striking bumble bee-style outfit featuring a chic satin skirt is so unique it made us do a double take
Amanda went bold in her gold-toned midi skirt with a standout striped knit
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
My 44-year-old friend asked what to buy from the Nordstrom sale – I sent her these 11 chic fashion finds to refresh her fall wardrobe
I searched for chic, versatile pieces that will make everyday dressing easy
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Jennifer Lopez wears the best toffee brown knee high boots - we're rushing to buy similar styles before they sell out
This glamorous outfit combination is one we'll be copying on repeat!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Aniston’s cool white trainers and long camel coat combination will always look put-together with minimal effort
Jennifer Aniston is an expert at combining casual and more formal outfit staples to create a chic look that never fails to impress
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We just found the Sorel snow boots Kate Middleton wears every winter – and they're just under 30% off today
This is a deal simply too good to miss
By Molly Smith Published
-
Sienna Miller proved chic and comfy airport dressing is easy in a classic trench coat, jeans and striking apple red bag
Sienna's trench and jeans airport outfit just goes to show that travelling in style can be super simple
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
It's rare to find Levi's jeans on sale, but my favourite Ribcage style is now 30% off on Amazon
I'm a fashion editor and these are my all-time favourite jeans
By Caroline Parr Published