Kate Moss proved a bold tomato red shirt can be all you need to take a simple blazer and trousers pairing to the next level

Kate Moss's combination of a tomato red pinstripe shirt with a black blazer and tailored trousers took her winter outfit from simple to strikingly chic.

Stepping out in Mayfair back in 2022, Kate styled a chic pair of wide leg suit trousers that boasted a tailored front pleat detailing with a loosely fitted red blouse, which she left untucked under her velvet black blazer.

The January outfit looked effortlessly glamorous, with the mismatch of textures bringing a fun and playful feel to the flattering style and the pop of red providing an injection of vibrancy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Kate Moss's Look

River Island Black Belted Wrap Velvet Blazer £59 at River Island With a removable tie belt, this velvet blazer from River Island is a great piece to recreate Kate Moss's look with. Leave the belt at home and style this piece undone for an elevated casual look, letting its crushed velvet fabric and structured shoulders do all the talking. Mango Striped Cropped Shirt Was £29.99, Now £22.99 at Mango The perfect balance between business and casual, this cropped suit-style shirt from Mango boasts a structured collar and tailored fit for a formal feel while the cropped hem brings in a playful element of on-trend fun. The red and white stripe design is classic and timeless, pairing easily with items you already own and love. Open Edit Pleated Wide Leg Pants Was £56.39, Now £30.42 at Nordstrom With a comfortable mid-rise waist, wide leg silhouette and lightweight fabric, these sophisticated suit trousers are a versatile and flattering addition to any wardrobe. Their crisp pleated front brings a formal touch that you can lean into with office wear or formal attire, or juxtapose the style with more casual pieces. Nasty Gal Fitted Stripe Crop Cotton Button-Up Shirt £29.21 at Nordstrom We love the fit of this cropped button-up shirt from Nordstrom, with its slightly defined waist bringing a feminine touch to the style. With a structured collar, sleek red buttons and loose-fitting sleeves, it perfectly balances casual with formal for an elevated style. Mango Flap Chain Bag £22.99 at Mango Emulating the timeless and classic look of Kate's Chanel chain strap bag, this Mango piece is a fraction - a tiny fraction - of the cost and boasts the same quilted design and chain link crossbody strap. The gold hardware is so subtle but adds an elegant touch and it's a great size to carry your essentials around in. Mia Irie Platform Chelsea Boot £73.02 at Nordstrom Easy to pull on and go thanks to the elasticated insets and back tab, these boots are a versatile staple that will see you through the cooler seasons in style. Pairing perfectly with jeans, midi skirts and suit trousers, they're sleek and timeless with a statement chunky platform and comfortable block heel.

The bright cotton piece provided a striking contrast to the outfit's black elements, with its subtle white pinstripe detail playing into the classic menswear suit style and adding a playful touch to her outfit. We love her choice of blazer, with the velvet bringing in a sleek texture.

Creating the perfect easy-yet-elevated look for a lunch or dinner date, Kate styled her outfit with a pair of heeled leather boots with an elegant almond-shaped toe and comfortable block heel.

She accessorised with Chanel's iconic and timeless designer handbag, the Classic Double Flap Bag, with its quilted fabric, gold accents and chain handle adding a classic and sophisticated touch that will never date.

Kate kept makeup to a minimum, along with her simple jewellery, and maintained a cool feel with the addition of some statement sunglasses with huge round frames.

The entire look is a masterclass in pulling off casual-chic wear. Leaning into a less form-fitting look, with Kate's styling hacks of leaving her shirt untucked and wearing her blazer unbuttoned, can still create a flattering shape that's the perfect elevated style for any occasion.