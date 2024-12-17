Kate Moss' timeless faux-fur shawl and red maxi-dress is all the inspiration you need this party season

When it comes to occasionwear at Christmas, outfits need to be glamorous—and, of course, warm and practical too. And Kate Moss' 2019 appearance at the National Portrait Gala hits all of those criteria. Her floor-length red dress, paired with a black faux fur shawl, is perfect for party season, from Christmas Day to New Year's Eve.

This outfit is worthy of a place in everyone's winter capsule wardrobe; a vibrant red dress is a classic for the festive period, and when paired with a fur shawl or jacket, it becomes an ideal staple to wear into the evening. So if you're searching for an outfit that feels special enough to wear to parties and festive occasions, yet one you can also wear for Christmas Day and to dinners out, this combination is one you should consider.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Plush faux fur is everywhere this season, and apart from being cosy and warm, a faux-fur jacket, shawl, or scarf looks extremely elegant, especially when it's paired with a occasionwear. However, it also pairs excellently with casual daytime outfits too, from your best wide leg jeans and jumper combination to tailored trousers and a smart shirt, it works with everything.

Shop Kate Moss' Look

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this outfit saying, "This look is classic Kate Moss. Any one of these piece could have come from her newly-launched Zara collection! The vibrant colour of the maxi dress, the vintage-inspired jewellery - it's all flawless. But what I really love about this look is that it proves a bit of faux fur will elevate any party season ensemble. It adds oodles of glamour, whether you opt for a cropped jacket like Kate or even a furry little stole"

She styled the dress with some long diamond earrings and a stunning diamond bracelet and rings, adding a touch sparkle to her outfit. And the black faux-fur shawl elevates this piece further. These accessories transform the dress, showing that small details really do make all the difference. A faux-fur jacket or shawl paired with a vibrant red dress is a styling combination worth recreating this season; it's elegant and glamorous, and feels very on-trend.