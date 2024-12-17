Kate Moss' timeless faux-fur shawl and red maxi-dress is all the inspiration you need this party season

When it comes to occasionwear at Christmas, outfits need to be glamorous—and, of course, warm and practical too. And Kate Moss' 2019 appearance at the National Portrait Gala hits all of those criteria. Her floor-length red dress, paired with a black faux fur shawl, is perfect for party season, from Christmas Day to New Year's Eve.

This outfit is worthy of a place in everyone's winter capsule wardrobe; a vibrant red dress is a classic for the festive period, and when paired with a fur shawl or jacket, it becomes an ideal staple to wear into the evening. So if you're searching for an outfit that feels special enough to wear to parties and festive occasions, yet one you can also wear for Christmas Day and to dinners out, this combination is one you should consider.

Image of Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Plush faux fur is everywhere this season, and apart from being cosy and warm, a faux-fur jacket, shawl, or scarf looks extremely elegant, especially when it's paired with a occasionwear. However, it also pairs excellently with casual daytime outfits too, from your best wide leg jeans and jumper combination to tailored trousers and a smart shirt, it works with everything.

Shop Kate Moss' Look

Abigail Red Dress
Nadine Merabi Abigail Red Dress

This elegant, floor-length dress is made from quality satin material and features cross-body ties which drape at the back. Team this with a faux-faux jacket in brown or black for the perfect party look.

Double Breasted Long Dress
Double Breasted Long Dress

A long sleeve red dress is a wonderful addition to your winter wardrobe, and can be worn all year round too. Style this dress with some slingback heels, or even a pair of the best knee high boots.

Image of red dress
Sister Jane Puff Sleeve Bubble Hem Maxi Dress in Burgundy

This fabulous red dress features floral embroidery detail and puff sleeves which make it truly stand out from the crowd. This is a dress is one that you'll reach for time and time again, from winter to summer.

Buckle Detail Faux Fur Knit Scarf
Zara Buckle Detail Faux Fur Knit Scarf

This faux-fur scarf has a fabric appliqué and a metal buckle detail. This piece has lots of versatile styling options, from wearing with your favourite little black dress to layering over a winter coat.

Faux Fur Crop Jacket
Eliza J Faux Fur Crop Jacket

Add a luxurious finishing touch to your party looks, with this cropped-sleeve bolero which is made from a warm and cosy faux fur. Place over your favourite dress and you are good to go.

Boleta Faux Fur Crop Jacket
Mango Boleta Faux Fur Crop Jacket

Layer up with this glamorous faux-fur coat that has a slightly cropped fit making it great for layering over dresses and even high waisted trousers. This outerwear staple is certain to keep you warm and toasty.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this outfit saying, "This look is classic Kate Moss. Any one of these piece could have come from her newly-launched Zara collection! The vibrant colour of the maxi dress, the vintage-inspired jewellery - it's all flawless. But what I really love about this look is that it proves a bit of faux fur will elevate any party season ensemble. It adds oodles of glamour, whether you opt for a cropped jacket like Kate or even a furry little stole"

She styled the dress with some long diamond earrings and a stunning diamond bracelet and rings, adding a touch sparkle to her outfit. And the black faux-fur shawl elevates this piece further. These accessories transform the dress, showing that small details really do make all the difference. A faux-fur jacket or shawl paired with a vibrant red dress is a styling combination worth recreating this season; it's elegant and glamorous, and feels very on-trend.

