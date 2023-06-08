Kate Middleton's Sweaty Betty joggers are the casual-cool look we've been waiting for, and they're on sale!

Kate Middleton's Sweaty Betty joggers are on sale - and we're rushing to buy the comfortable, sweat-wicking pants ASAP.

In exciting royal news, while Kate Middleton’s dresses are truly iconic, she’s also got a stunning athletic wardrobe - and she recently debuted one of her sporty looks while out playing rugby at the Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 7.

As part of the Shaping Us campaign, Kate spoke with rugby players about their childhood experiences and how they shaped the players' lives into adulthood. Afterward, she had a match with the team members, and in true Kate Middleton fashion, she crushed it.

For the sporty engagement, she wore a pair of Sweaty Betty navy blue joggers - perfect for a casual look while out and about or while exercising.

While practicing some rugby drills, her joggers proved to be the perfect choice for a workout, with their breathable silhouette and material. Plus, as we know, Kate is very intent on her intense exercise regime, so we have no doubt that she knows all of the tricks of the trade when it comes to dressing practically and stylishly while working out.

Luckily, the joggers are on sale - marked down 60% from £85 to £34. So, yes, that's a huge steal.

SWEATY BETTY Navy Blue Air Taper 27" Leg Run Pant, £34 | Brand Alley These sweat-wicking joggers are perfect for any type of workout - but are also suitable to be paired with a t-shirt and denim jacket while out and about running errands.

She also sported a super chic high ponytail, sweeping her long, brunette locks out of her face so that they wouldn't become a nuisance while playing. She also wore a pair of subtle Orelia gold hoop earrings - because, let's be honest, even when you're working out, it still feels nice to have some subtle jewelry on.

On top, she wore a turquoise rugby shirt complete with the England Rugby Team’s logo, a rose, embroidered on it. Kate became the patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League early in 2022, and she’s continued to showcase her support for England’s national teams with this special shirt.

While doing the drills, she was joined by former England rugby player Ugo Monye, who is also a champion of her Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood's Shaping Us campaign.

Suffice it to say, the Princess of Wales really can do it all. We would expect nothing less of her than to have the most stylish workout clothes, and she certainly continues to deliver.