Kate Middleton’s navy blue and white striped sweater is totally giving quiet luxury vibes

Kate Middleton's white tailored shorts and navy blue striped sweater combo is definitely giving quiet luxury vibes for summertime.

Let's be real - Kate Middleton always looks amazing, but her summer styles simply ca't be beat. From her vibrant Wimbledon dress to her bohemian sunhat, the princess certainly has a knack for knowing what summer items will remain timeless in her wardrobe - and we're fawning over a super nautical look that she debuted last summer.

In what might now be recognized as an attempt at the 'quiet luxury' aesthetic, Kate Middleton paired a navy blue and white striped sweater with a pair of white tailored shorts, and totally gave off rich mom vibes.

She wore this nautical outfit while visiting the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team last summer in Plymouth, England - clearly was perfectly dressed for the occasion.

Her navy blue and white striped cashmere sweater is from one of her favorite brands, Erdem - and she actually owns an identical sweater of the same style, but it's white with navy blue stripes. Clearly, Kate loves this style, called the "Lotus" sweater, from the brand. Unfortunately, Erdem no longer makes this style, but we found a similar one that will give you a nearly identical look.

WOMENS ULTRA-FINE COTTON BRETON CREW NECK JUMPER in Navy, $78 (£61) | Paul James The Tavia Breton crew neck is an uber-soft, lightweight addition to your spring-summer wardrobe and is ideal for layering or wearing on it's own, perfect for a chillier summer day.

Her shorts from Holland Cooper complemented her navy blue sweater perfectly, with gold buttons that added a hint of luxury to the already chic outfit.

Although the princess doesn't usually opt for shorts in her day-to-day royal wardrobe, she does sometimes venture into that territory, but ensures to keep the length and fit to a certain modest silhouette. For example, she wore shorts during her and Prince William’s royal Caribbean tour of The Bahamas in March of 2022, but they were a shorter grey pair.

Tailored Short in Oyster Linen, $243 (£199) | Holland Cooper These loose-fitting shorts are perfect for keeping cool in the heat, with signature gold button detailing.

To finish off the look, she wore one of her summer shoe staples, her white Superga plimsol sneakers (also beloved by Princess Diana). She also chose a pair of simple gold hoop earrings that looked similar to her favorite $22 pair from Orelia.