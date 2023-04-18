Kate Middleton’s bohemian sunhat is the perfect vacation accessory

Kate's stunning sunhat is giving us serious beach day outfit inspiration.

Everyone knows that protecting your skin during the hot, summer months is of the utmost importance. The number one rule for skin protection is to wear an effective sunscreen on your face and body, but there are some other measures you can take. Others might choose to sit under the shade, or even wear a hat to cover their face from the sun - which just so happens to be the method Princess Catherine prefers.

We would expect Kate to have a perfectly chic summer hat, and she certainly pulled through with some inspiration for us.

Kate's hat is truly the perfect size - not too big, but big enough that it covers her whole face from the sun. It also proves to be a wardrobe essential, perfect for any occasion with its black ribbon accent circling the perimeter. It also perfectly captures the still-trendy Coastal Grandmother aesthetic - which, let's be honest, we're all still trying to achieve for summer 2023.

Buying a sun hat can certainly be a bit of a trial and error process, seeing as there's definitely a fine line between too floppy and not floppy enough, which can unfortunately force the hat into fedora territory.

Kate's specific hat is from L.K. Bennett (opens in new tab) and costs $125 (£100) - but if you're not in the market to spend $125 (£100) on a hat, though, don't worry, we've got you covered with a cheaper option.

If you're thinking to yourself that hats look bad on you, or perhaps you feel as though you don't know how to style a hat, this floppy sunhat style is universally flattering - take a leaf out of Kate's book!