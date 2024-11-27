After a pair of Vejas? The style with Kate Middleton's approval can be grabbed with a discount today

If you've been considering investing in a pair of Veja trainers for a while, now's the time to snap up the style approved by Kate Middleton herself.

Figuring out which brand offers the best white trainers on the market can be tricky. With every label offering numerous pairs in various styles, it's often hard to make a final decision on the ones you want to add to your capsule wardrobe.

But, if you ask us, a pair of trusty Veja trainers are a shoe staple you can't really go wrong with. Offering a sleek silhouette that works well with everything from jeans to dresses, plus comfort and quality, they're a brand that's even approved by the Princess of Wales.

Princess Catherine has been spotted sporting her Veja Esplar Leather Trainers with a multitude of looks, often reaching for them when it's a day for her go-to jeans and a timeless blazer or blouse.

Kate's exact pair of Veja Esplars feature a gorgeous pop of gold on the instantly recognisable V branding on the side of the shoes - as well as at the back.

And while we adore the gold pair's ability to add a touch of glam, there's plenty of other colourways to chose from when it comes to Veja Esplars - with lots of them available to snap up at a bargain price thanks to the Black Friday sales on at the moment.

The sturdy leather sole, subtle coloured accents, streamlined silhouette and timeless lace-up design of the Veja Esplars mean they have become a trusty cult classic in the fashion trainer world - as well as their ability to blend into smart casual outfits effortlessly.

