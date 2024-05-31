Kate Middleton's favourite white Superga trainers are half price today - making them just £25

Kate Middleton has been wearing her trusty white Superga trainers for years now and we've seen her style them with countless looks. If you've always had your eye on a pair, now is the time to buy.

The Princess of Wales's wardrobe is a thing of beauty that thousands of royal fashion fans around the world admire - especially when it comes to her shoe collection.

And while the future Queen Consort has all the designer heels anyone could want, she often reaches for a pair of her best white trainers instead.

The Superga Cotu Classics are the pair that have become her famous go-to and we've seen her style them with plenty of pairs of jeans, shorts and trousers for both official royal outings and family photos in the past.

If you're after a pair for yourself, you can snap them up at a bargain price right now. Amazon has reduced them right down to £25, giving you a 50% discount.

Shop Kate's Supergas On Sale

Superga Cotu Classic Trainers in White £25 (was £50) at Amazon Shop Kate's go-to Superga Cotu Classic trainers with an ultra generous discount right now. The dream if you've been looking to get your hands on a new pair for summer. Superga Cotu Classic Trainers in Tickled Pink £55.25 (was £65) at John Lewis We're in love with this adorable pink take on the fresh white classic plimsols. Perfect if you're after something a little bolder this season. Superga Cotu Classic Trainers in Blue Spectrum £55.25 (was £65) at John Lewis An electric blue-toned pair of the Super Cotu Classics with bright white soles caught our eye, too. On sale at John Lewis for £55.25 now.

The incredibly versatile shoe boasts a soft yet durable canvas upper with a sturdy rubber sole. With a subtle branded Superga tab on the heel and side plus embossed eyelets, there's nothing too bold about them - and they're sure to see you through the warmer months every year.

There's lots of other colours to choose from, too, if a crisp white isn't your style. Whether that be a lowkey navy or a sweet pink shade.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anyone that has built a capsule wardrobe for summer will know that a pair of simple, stylish, comfy and wearable white trainers are a key piece - and if the Supergas are good enough for Kate Middleton, they're certainly good enough for us.

The Princess of Wales even posed in her white Supergas for the official photograph released to mark her and Prince William's 12th wedding anniversary.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

In the sweet snapshot, the mother-of-three can be seen perched on a bicycle with her husband by her side, beaming at the camera with the Cotu Classics on her feet.

Creating the ultimate comfy and on-trend outfit, Kate teamed the plimsols with a pair of timeless blue skinny jeans and a gorgeously classic white Broderie blouse, opting for a practical tan side bag and a pair of cool sunglasses for accessories.