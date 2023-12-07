Kate Middleton's red puffer snow coat and white bobble hat combination is one of the cutest winter looks she's done

We're taking a look back at one of Kate Middleton's chicest winter looks ever, which includes the Princess wearing a red puffer coat and one of the best winter hats, a white bobble hat.

As winter weather continues to creep in, we've found it increasingly more challenging to find chic winter outfits. Let's face it - it's not always easy to find something stylish to wear when the harsh winter winds are blowing in your face on your commute or while you're running errands - luckily, though, we have the ever-stylish sartorial genius of Kate Middleton to look to for when we need guidance. We took a look back at some of her best winter outfits from the last few years, and we came across one of the chicest cold-weather looks we've seen the Princess wear - and it involves a rather cute white bobble hat and a coral red puffer coat.

Puffer coats and bobble hats are often probably associated with small children, as that's typically the style choice of a young one when the weather gets brisk - but Kate Middleton proved that puffer coats and bobble hats can be transformed into a rather sophisticated yet weather appropriate cold weather outfit.

In the winter of 2018, Prince William and Princess Kate visited the Ovresetertjern kindergarten class in Norway. For the occasion, both she and the Prince donned their best winter weather gear, with Kate wearing a coral red puffer coat to keep her warm in the thick Norwegian snow.

This isn't the only red puffer she's sported in her life, however - she has another red coat from Perfect Moment that, although not as warm, is just as chic on her, proving that a coral red puffer is a universally stylish and useful coat to have for the winter.

She also wore a rather cute white bobble hat, which had the added stylish element of a puff on the top, giving a more approachable and casual vibe to the outfit - which makes sense, as the royal pair was visiting children on this winter's day.

We don't often see the Princess in beanies or bobble hats, as she typically doesnt sport hats in the winter time - however, even our fashion writer at woman&home, Amelia Yeomans, can speak to the power of a good beanie or bobble hat.

"Durable, soft, and cosy, they make such a huge difference in keeping me warm when I'm out and about - and they save me on bad hair days. A light cashmere beanie is perfect for keeping the heat in without getting a sweaty head, but I also love fluffy knit fabrics for an extra dose of style and comfort," she said.