Kate Middleton's new long suede skirt is our #1 winter wardrobe staple - here's where you can get a similar one

Recently, Kate Middleton wore a super chic suede skirt on a royal outing, and we're donning it as our new winter wardrobe staple item.

Sometimes, you don't know you need something until you see someone else wearing it - for example, Kate Middleton's snowy and chic outdoor winter boots.

In yet another example, on November 24, Kate Middleton visited Sebby’s Corner in northwest London, a baby bank that provides help for families in need of food and clothes. At this outing, she sported a totally smart-casual outfit of a sleek black turtleneck paired with the most elegant suede maxi skirt we've ever seen - and truly, we didn't know we desperately needed a suede maxi skirt until we saw her wearing one.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She paired the long brown suede skirt from Really Wild Clothing with a square leather belt from Polo Ralph Lauren, which perfectly cinched at her waist to reveal an elegant silhouette. She also wore a classic pair of tall black heeled boots from Gianvito Rossi, adding some height to the long-line look.

Famously, wearing skirts in the winter can be challenging. Pick a length that's too short, and even with tights, your legs are still shivering all day long. However, sometimes even a maxi skirt can be too breezy in the winter, or can err on the side of looking too summery. Kate hit the nail on the head with this style, though, wearing a long skirt made of a thick and reliable fabric to ensure a fair balance of style and practicality for a chilly winter's day.

Suede Flippy Skirt, Really Wild - £475 Made from 100% Suede, this Flippy Skirt is a classic-take on the seasonal staple. You can wear it like the Princess of Wales, with a chic, professional top or dress it up with a colourful blouse.

A suede skirt is so versatile for winter - you could either team it with an office-appropriate blouse for work, or dress it down with a simple chunky sweater and your favourite winter boots for a more every day look.

Of course, this exact skirt that Kate is sporting from Really Wild is rather pricey - but don't worry, we found some lookalikes that rival Kate's for class and quality.