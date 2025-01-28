Aspinal flash sale: get an iconic mini Mayfair bag like Kate Middleton's for half price
Be quick - the double discount ends at midnight tonight...
If you're in need of some inspiration to update your accessories collection then the Princess of Wales is a great place to start. And I had to share the most amazing discount I've just found on one of her all-time favourite pieces.
The mini Mayfair bag by Aspinal of London is right up there on our list of Kate Middleton's 12 best handbags, and for a few hours more you can shop a version of her classic black bag for a fraction of its original price.
This black croc-effect patent finish bag was reduced by a whopping 60% in the January sale, and it now has an extra 15% off to tempt you even further...
Shop the Aspinal mini Mayfair
There are some minor differences between the original Mini Mayfair and this next generation version. The fold over flap is a little less curved, but what I actually really love about this option is the dark metal hardware and shield-shaped lock. It's a bit more subtle than gold, and will tie in with any outfit perfectly.
According to the website, this petite bag has "capacity for an iPhone 15 Pro Max and small purse", which makes it ideal for the transition from day to evening. The design has a detachable chain strap you can wear on your shoulder or across the body, and the colour pop red lining is very striking indeed.
As a fashion editor, this is one style I tend to keep an eye on, and you won't find it much cheaper than £303. So it's well worth snapping up while you can! The discount ends at midnight on 28th January, and several other colours and fabrics are also reduced in the sale. Which begs the question can you ever really have too many handbags?
woman&home's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock told me: "as future Queen it’s perhaps no surprise that Kate is one of the biggest champions of British clothing and accessory brands.
"Aspinal is known for quality craftsmanship and beautifully timeless designs - both things that Kate values highly. The mini Mayfair bag will instantly elevate any look and never go out of style, which is also likely a big factor for the Princess as she is known for re-wearing her staples time and time again."
Shop more in the Aspinal flash sale
A clutch version of the Mayfair style, this midnight blue bag certainly feels very royal. The ideal size for your phone, lipstick and keys, it will be an elegant addition to occasionwear like the best jumpsuits.
The ivory version has got a very Quiet Luxury feel to it, and the chain strap adds to the elegant look. There's a reason Kate Middleton always opts for top handle styles - they're a great size to still be practical, but still ooze sophistication.
