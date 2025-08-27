Kate Garraway just wore this versatile summer staple again, and this could be our favourite way yet

A pair of white linen trousers is a must-have and Kate is giving us all the inspiration we need when it comes to styling them

Kate Garraway attends the European Premiere of &quot;Transformers One&quot; at Cineworld Leicester Square on September 19, 2024
(Image credit: Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
When it comes to building up a summer capsule wardrobe, a pair of white linen trousers are non-negotiable. One of the best linen staples you can invest in, they can be dressed up or down, navigating smart casual aesthetics perfectly.

But don’t just take our word for it, Kate Garraway is living proof. She’s a massive fan of white linen trousers, particularly styles with elegant, wide legs and comfortable high-rise waistbands. She’s been spotted styling her Bianca Wide Leg Suit Trousers from Phase Eight in numerous ways recently, with the linen-rich fabric striking the perfect balance between elevated and effortless.

From neutral-toned and elevated outfits to casual daytime looks, Kate has styled her linen trousers in multiple ways, but her latest might just be our favourite. Adding a beautifully bold sunshine yellow shirt to her ensemble, the puffed-sleeve blouse and matching yellow heeled sandals were a gorgeous way to round out the summer season.

Showing us exactly how to dress up a pair of suit trousers for an elevated occasion, Kate leaned into a smart casual feel with her blouse by buttoning it up all the way to create drama. The oversized collar worked brilliantly with the puffed sleeves, drawing attention to her shoulders and creating a flattering shape as she tucked the shirt into her waistband.

We couldn’t see much of her heels as her Phase Eight trousers skim the ground. However, the little peak of yellow that we did spot created a cohesive finish, while her white pedicure reflected the white of her trousers.

Kate Garraway often delivers fantastic style inspiration, particularly for smart casual ensembles, as her polished outfits always look chic but not overdone. Not afraid to re-wear favourite basics, which just makes her so relatable, if you're looking for ideas on how to rework style staples, such as wide leg trousers, then Kate is the one to watch.

Re-wearing white linen trousers, with her own sunshine yellow blouse, sometimes you just need to look objectively at what you already have and how you can mix and match neutrals and bright colours to create a whole new look.

Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

