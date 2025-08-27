Kate Garraway just wore this versatile summer staple again, and this could be our favourite way yet
A pair of white linen trousers is a must-have and Kate is giving us all the inspiration we need when it comes to styling them
When it comes to building up a summer capsule wardrobe, a pair of white linen trousers are non-negotiable. One of the best linen staples you can invest in, they can be dressed up or down, navigating smart casual aesthetics perfectly.
But don’t just take our word for it, Kate Garraway is living proof. She’s a massive fan of white linen trousers, particularly styles with elegant, wide legs and comfortable high-rise waistbands. She’s been spotted styling her Bianca Wide Leg Suit Trousers from Phase Eight in numerous ways recently, with the linen-rich fabric striking the perfect balance between elevated and effortless.
From neutral-toned and elevated outfits to casual daytime looks, Kate has styled her linen trousers in multiple ways, but her latest might just be our favourite. Adding a beautifully bold sunshine yellow shirt to her ensemble, the puffed-sleeve blouse and matching yellow heeled sandals were a gorgeous way to round out the summer season.
Shop White Linen Trousers
EXACT MATCH
Using a linen blend for a light and airy fit with minimal creasing, Kate's Phase Eight suit trousers are a great everyday staple that will take you effortlessly from day to night and occasion to occasion. When it comes to holiday outfit ideas or summer workwear, these are a winner.
These tailored trousers boast so many similarities to Kate's pair, with their high waist, loose wide-leg fit and the pleats that run down the centre front of each leg, for a lengthening finish. If white isn't your go-to shade, these also come in burgundy, black and beige.
You can't go wrong with these wide-fitting, straight-leg suit trousers from Mango. Their linen-blend fabric is breathable but more crease-resistant than 100% linen designs. The front pleat detail and high-rise waist create a flattering and comfortable fit that will lengthen your legs.
Showing us exactly how to dress up a pair of suit trousers for an elevated occasion, Kate leaned into a smart casual feel with her blouse by buttoning it up all the way to create drama. The oversized collar worked brilliantly with the puffed sleeves, drawing attention to her shoulders and creating a flattering shape as she tucked the shirt into her waistband.
We couldn’t see much of her heels as her Phase Eight trousers skim the ground. However, the little peak of yellow that we did spot created a cohesive finish, while her white pedicure reflected the white of her trousers.
Get Kate's Look
Styled like Kate with linen trousers and matching yellow heels, this puffed-sleeve blouse is the perfect finishing touch to a smart casual outfit. We love the rich yellow colour and delicate embroidery detailing on the sleeves.
Kate Garraway often delivers fantastic style inspiration, particularly for smart casual ensembles, as her polished outfits always look chic but not overdone. Not afraid to re-wear favourite basics, which just makes her so relatable, if you're looking for ideas on how to rework style staples, such as wide leg trousers, then Kate is the one to watch.
Re-wearing white linen trousers, with her own sunshine yellow blouse, sometimes you just need to look objectively at what you already have and how you can mix and match neutrals and bright colours to create a whole new look.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
