Kate Garraway’s Reiss jumper dress is the most elegant way to wear the colour of the year

Kate Garraway’s Reiss jumper dress is an elegant and cosy piece that's inspired us to try wearing the colour of the year.

Something as simple as wearing a different colour can make a huge difference to our outfits and how we feel about them. Pastel pink and utilitarian greens are huge spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, but for a more neutral option we’ve been drawn in by the Pantone Colour of the Year - Mocha Mousse. This calming soft brown tone isn’t just for interiors and Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway has embraced it with a Reiss dress that she’s been "loving". The broadcaster shared a sneak peak of her outfit on Instagram and asked for everyone’s opinions on "#mood moving #mocha mousse" and whether they were a "convert".

Her dress is the £188 Vinette ribbed belted dress by Reiss, which comes in both ‘regular’ and ‘petite’ versions and couldn’t be more timeless and elegant in its design. A knitted dress is a great alternative when you want the same cosiness as a jumper but are dressing up a little more.

This one has a high roll neckline and falls to midi length with subtle epaulettes on each shoulder and a belted waist. The streamlined shape is accentuated by the ribbed detailing that increases in size towards the hemline and gives it a very sleek, put-together feel. Split cuffs add a contemporary twist and although it also comes in a neutral beige colour, we’re not surprised that Kate Garraway was won over by the ‘mocha’ version.

Unlike the fashion colour trend colours that are set to be big this spring/summer, mocha mousse is totally neutral and this makes it not only easier to style, but also likely to be something the majority of people could enjoy wearing in some way. When they announced it as their Colour of the Year, Pantone described PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse as "appealing to our desire for comfort" and as a "warming rich brown hue".

(Image credit: Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

The colour of Kate Garraway’s dress is also warm-toned and would work well for the chilly days to come in early spring, as well as in grey winter. A soft brown like this is a wonderful alternative to black and navy that lifts the colour palette of an outfit and can be complemented with either other neutrals or bright hues.

For Good Morning Britain Kate went for a smart pair of beige court shoes, but we think this knitted mocha-brown dress would be beautiful with brown knee high boots too. On a milder day, classic white trainers could also be paired with it for casual outings and we love how Kate Garraway mirrored the warmth of the mocha dress with her gold necklace and hoop earrings.

(Image credit: Photo by MEGA/GC Images via Getty)

If, like us, you’re tempted to wear more of this colour but aren’t a fan of knitted dresses, then why not consider adding a jumper, tailored trousers or even accessories like bags and boots in mocha brown to your collection. They can be mixed and matched with your wardrobe staples to see how it works with your style before stepping out in a full mocha outfit.

Although we haven’t seen Kate wear this particular dress before, we suspect that she might bring it back again this year and in December 2024 she wore a jumper in similar colour when she arrived at Global Studios. Proving mocha-brown’s versatility once again, she wore it with a burgundy velvet suit, a matching oversized tote and a snuggly teddy coat.