Not a fan of dresses? Julia Roberts’ tuxedo is the sophisticated alternative for partywear this festive season

Attending the UK premiere of After The Hunt at the BFI London Film Festival last month, Julia Roberts took her love for crisp tailoring and power dressing to new heights by stepping out in a tuxedo – and her sharp suiting is about to influence all our partywear looks this festive season.

We’ve come to know and love the suited and booted style Julia rocks on the red carpet, and this outfit was no different. Quintessentially Julia, she styled a crisp white shirt with an oversized black tuxedo, whose super high waist, barrel leg shape, and cropped blazer created a fun and fashion-forward silhouette.

But while the outfit was well-tailored, she didn’t go overly smart with her styling. For a feminine touch, she left the shirt unbuttoned at the collar and layered on a handful of dainty pearl and gold necklaces to bring elegance and femininity to the style. We love the end look as an alternative to statement dresses and gowns this season.

(Image credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu/Getty Images)

Get Juila Roberts' Look

A pair of patent heels finished off Julia's outfit perfectly, with their sleek shape balancing out the slouchy, oversized fit of her tailoring.

Playing with scale is a great way of reinventing classic outfits, such as women's tuxedos and gives a fresh spin on a timeless look. While we might generally think of tailored, straight-leg trousers for smarter occasions, borrowing a trending denim shape, the barrel leg and infusing it with a polished finish, is a great way of updating tailored looks.

We also love Julia’s approach to accessorising, with her layered necklaces adding femininity to the androgynous look. It’s a small but impactful detail, especially with the mixed metal tones and pearl details..