Julia Roberts debuts chic black 'all occasion' midi dress - and her new hair colour compliments it beautifully

Julia Roberts' chic black midi dress, with puffed sleeves and a ruffled hem, is undoubtedly the best all occasion dress – and proves why black will never go out of fashion.

When we reach the summer months, it feels natural to lean into lighter colour palettes for the best wedding guest dresses and to reflect the brighter, longer days of the season. But Julia Roberts may have just changed our minds, with an outfit that's undoubtedly one of her best looks of all time.

Stepping out in a custom or as yet unreleased black midi dress by Canadian luxury label Greta Constantine, the actress looked stunning and surprisingly summer-ready despite the dress's deep shade.

With a deep v-neckline, puffed sleeves and a voluminous princess skirt that flowed down into a ruffled hemline, the Greta Constantine dress is impossibly flattering and proves a black occasion dress is a timeless staple, and definitely one to include in a summer capsule wardrobe.

A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1) A photo posted by on

Shop Black Midi Dresses

Laura Ashley Maxi Dress £65 at Next Made from 100% cotton, this black maxi dress is easily styled for any occasion. With an open back, a shirred panel, frill sleeves and a delicate lace trim, it's simple silhouette screams effortless elegance and the puffed sleeves and a touch of interest. Boden Eve Linen Midi Dress £125 at Boden Made from linen, this short-sleeved, tiered midi dress is super flattering. With a mid-calf hemline, fit and flare shape and an elasticated back waist to cut you in at the middle, it transitions easily from day to night - and it has pockets! ME+EM Cheesecloth Relaxed Ruffle Midi Dress £150 at ME+EM Easy to throw on and style for any event, this midi dress, cut from naturally textured, breathable cheesecloth, is simple but timeless. With short sleeves, a flattering v neckline, and ruffled detailing on the shoulders, the silhouette is given interest without making it unwearable or difficult to style.

Styling the dress, Julia kept it sleek with a pair of black, low-heeled patent shoes and kept jewellery to a minimum, wearing only her engagement and wedding rings.

We couldn't help but notice her black manicure too, with the shining nails really finishing off the all-black look and playing into the liquorice lacquer look which is one of our favourite nail trends for 2024.

For the occasion, Julia ditched the copper red hair she's been rocking for the past few months and debuted a fresh blonde and beachy look. The voluminous waves were simply stunning, with the curl taking the hair away from her face to show off her natural, bronzed makeup look and pink berry lip combo.