JLo nails monochrome summer dressing in crisp white shirt and the delicate ballet pumps of dreams

Summer has arrived, meaning that pastel shades and floral dresses are everywhere. While we love these timeless trends, Jennifer Lopez has proved they aren’t your only option when it comes to warmer weather, having stepped out in chic monochrome with a super smart egde.

JLo looked effortlessly chic in a monochromatic outfit as she walked through Los Angeles last week, teaming a super wearable white cotton shirt with smart black trousers and a pair of delicate ballet pumps, demonstrating exactly why pastels shouldn't be the only colour trend you try out this season.

While monochromatic looks might not be the obvious choice for summer, JLo proved that there is nothing better than a classic shirt - whatever the weather.

Channelling a chic business-casual look, Jennifer added a classic skinny black belt with a gold buckle - which perfectly complemented the large gold hoop earrings she opted for.

Jen made sure to inject a serious dose of luxe with the look when it came to accessories, as she carried a small crocodile skin Birkin bag with her during the outing.

While this outfit should be the template for all stylish office looks, there is one element that we're particularly into.

Gone were JLo's wedge heels and classic white trainers, instead she wore a pair of beautiful black ballet pumps from Dior.

And it’s not hard to see why the D-Joy Ballet Flats were the timeless footwear of choice for the elegant black and white ensemble.

Not only are the shoes utterly classic in both shape and shade, they feature delicate satin ribbons that wrapped around JLo's ankles, along with tiny gold bells.

Though you might not be able to splash out on these gorgeous designer shoes, a pair of simple ballet pumps are the perfect choice for the warmer weather, especially if you're tired of always choosing sandals.

Having seen JLo's latest look, woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, has declared that it should be a staple for the summer.

Caroline said, "Does it get any more classic than a crisp white shirt and impeccably tailored trousers? Yes, it does - with Dior flats.

"Once again Jennifer has given us all a masterclass in style, and this is exactly the kind of warm weather work outfit I want to wear!"