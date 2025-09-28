Jessica Chastain’s dopamine dressing is the new season style boost we all need
It’s time to go bold with your suiting
It’s never too early to embrace a dose of holiday-season red, and Jessica Chastain has given us some serious outfit inspo with her latest look. When it comes to the fall/winter fashion color trends 2025, red, as always makes an appearance, and while everyone is talking about cozy hues of burgundy and maroon, Jessica is making a case for head-to-toe tomato red, and we’re fully onboard.
Arriving at Live with Kelly and Mark in New York City, the actress decided to brighten a particularly damp fall day by wearing a bold red Elie Saab Resort 2026 suit, and it definitely caught our attention. Designed in a double-breasted style, the blazer was buttoned up to show off her shape and finished with cleverly ruched sleeves. Teamed with the matching wide-leg pants, this powerful look is the sartorial dopamine hit we’ve been craving.
Of course, Jessica is no stranger to a bright color with some of Jessica Chastain's best red carpet looks involving emerald green, sunshine yellow and Barbie pink, but it’s this particular shade of red that goes perfectly with her coloring.
The power of wearing red
Looking to ditch the neutrals and embrace this cheery hue? It’s surprisingly wearable and guaranteed to spark instant joy. Whilst red is synonymous with Christmas and Valentine’s Day, it can really transcend the seasons and work for any occasion.
Head-to-toe color makes a bold statement, and Jessica has even matched her lipstick to the suit. But this kind of block color dressing does all the hard work, so needs minimal styling. Accessories can be kept simple and the top-to-toe red helps to elongate your figure too.
The silhouette of Jessica’s suit is also key in making the look seem effortless. Flowy pants and ruched sleeves soften the look to give it more of a relaxed feel.
Get the look
This slouchy style makes an affordable alternative to Jessica’s designer suit. In a longline silhouette with a double-breasted design, the shoulder pads give it an 80s-inspired spin. Fully lined, there’s plenty of room for layering knits underneath for extra warmth in winter.
A relaxed style in a punchy cherry red, Topshop has delivered the goods with this beauty. Ideal if you prefer the simplicity of a single-breasted design. The loose fit leans into that relaxed feel. Layer over dresses to add an androgynous spin to your date night outfits.
The coordinating pants have a classic mid-rise fit and a straight leg for a more fitted silhouette that’s just as flattering. A stylish option if you want to show off your shoes too. Take advantage of the belt loops and add a leather design for extra definition on the waist.
Never underestimate the power of red to simultaneously boost your look and your mood and we love how Jessica has embraced this joyful shade. As we approach the festive season, it’s the perfect hue to introduce to your fall capsule closet. Get maximum mileage and mix and match the blazer and pants combo to add extra punch to your closet basics - a simple sweater or jeans, and voila, endless outfits unlocked.
Charlie is the Deputy Fashion Editor at Future plc across multiple women's magazines including Woman & Home, Woman and Woman's Own.
She bagged her first magazine job in 2009 and has previously written for titles including Stylist, Closer and Dare. Over the years Charlie has embraced anything that was thrown at her from styling celebrities to testing out the best jeans on the high street to writing about must-have beauty buys.
With a weakness for a printed midi dress, Charlie is on a mission to shop more sustainably and loves finding new ethical brands and second-hand buys.
