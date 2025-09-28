Jessica Chastain’s dopamine dressing is the new season style boost we all need

It’s never too early to embrace a dose of holiday-season red, and Jessica Chastain has given us some serious outfit inspo with her latest look. When it comes to the fall/winter fashion color trends 2025, red, as always makes an appearance, and while everyone is talking about cozy hues of burgundy and maroon, Jessica is making a case for head-to-toe tomato red, and we’re fully onboard.

Arriving at Live with Kelly and Mark in New York City, the actress decided to brighten a particularly damp fall day by wearing a bold red Elie Saab Resort 2026 suit, and it definitely caught our attention. Designed in a double-breasted style, the blazer was buttoned up to show off her shape and finished with cleverly ruched sleeves. Teamed with the matching wide-leg pants, this powerful look is the sartorial dopamine hit we’ve been craving.

Of course, Jessica is no stranger to a bright color with some of Jessica Chastain's best red carpet looks involving emerald green, sunshine yellow and Barbie pink, but it’s this particular shade of red that goes perfectly with her coloring.

The power of wearing red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking to ditch the neutrals and embrace this cheery hue? It’s surprisingly wearable and guaranteed to spark instant joy. Whilst red is synonymous with Christmas and Valentine’s Day, it can really transcend the seasons and work for any occasion.

Head-to-toe color makes a bold statement, and Jessica has even matched her lipstick to the suit. But this kind of block color dressing does all the hard work, so needs minimal styling. Accessories can be kept simple and the top-to-toe red helps to elongate your figure too.

The silhouette of Jessica’s suit is also key in making the look seem effortless. Flowy pants and ruched sleeves soften the look to give it more of a relaxed feel.

Get the look

Never underestimate the power of red to simultaneously boost your look and your mood and we love how Jessica has embraced this joyful shade. As we approach the festive season, it’s the perfect hue to introduce to your fall capsule closet. Get maximum mileage and mix and match the blazer and pants combo to add extra punch to your closet basics - a simple sweater or jeans, and voila, endless outfits unlocked.