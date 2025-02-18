Jessica Chastain's best red carpet looks and style moments

She is the Oscar-winning, Emmy and Tony-nominated bombshell who is, arguably, one of the few actresses left with that undeniable 'movie star' quality.

And when you think of some of the best red carpet looks of all time or some of the most memorable Oscars dresses, there's a high probability Jessica Chastain will spring to mind.

From her penchant for evoking Hollywood's Golden era to surprisingly cutting-edge modern styles, let's revisit some of Jessica Chastain's most memorable looks.

Jessica Chastain's best red carpet looks

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2022, Jessica Chastain took home her first ever Oscar, winning for her rousing performance as Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

That wasn't the only highlight of the night for Jessica, though, as she completely stole the show in a jaw-dropping Gucci gown at the Oscars after party.

Looking like an ethereal mermaid, the Oscar winner wore the emerald green Gucci creation which included draped, silky fabric and a sliver of a lighter green in the bustier. For even more glamour, she accessorised with a lionhead emerald and diamond necklace from Gucci's High Jewellery archives.

A true leading lady look.

Golden Globes, 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What we love about Jessica Chastain's style is how she's not afraid of colour - which can sometimes be tricky for someone with fair skin and red hair.

In 2017, she once again proved how to take a risk and went for this serene sky-blue Prada column gown, embellished with cascading floral details.

With her hair pulled back in a neat pony and just the bare minimum of accessories, it was a clean and unfussy look full of romance.

Café Society premiere, 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking radiant in a vibrant yellow silk-chiffon gown, Jessica Chastain wowed on the red carpet for her 2016 movie, Café Society.

The dress - an Armani Prive - was pleated and featured a draped train detail in the back to exaggerate and showcased her hourglass figure.

Completing the Old Hollywood vibes, Jessica accessorised with a diamond Piaget necklace and wore her hair in a classic side-parted, wavy bob.

Tony Awards, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking pretty in pink to new heights, Jessica Chastain looked every inch the leading lady at the 2022 Tony Awards.

Wearing a custom Gucci gown made from a luxurious-looking light pink duchesse satin, the dress was corseted and included an off-the-shoulder style and draped skirt. Finishing off the touch of old world glamour, she added a bold red lip which popped against the pale pink of the gown.

She completed her look with Gucci High Jewellery earrings in white gold with pink sapphires and diamonds.

Met Gala, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ice, ice baby. For the 2023 Met Gala - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty - Jessica Chastain took tributing the late designer to new levels and almost became him.

Swapping her trademark scarlet locks for an icy, platinum blonde wig, Jessica's whole look was evocative of the late Chanel legend, down to the heavy repetition of black.

From the Gucci tiered dress, black sheer gloves and thick sunglasses, Karl would've been proud.

Academy Museum Gala, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now this is how you make florals elevated and eveningwear-worthy.

Sweeping into the Academy Museum Gala in 2022, Jessica Chastain's penchant for perfect style was in full bloom in a floating Oscar de la Renta dress, boasting an intricate, soft watercolour-effect floral print, a strapless sweetheart neckline, and a flowing sheer cape.

With a provocative thigh-high slit, there was just enough skin on show for this to have an edge of sultry glamour, without eclipsing the soft femininity and movement of the gown.

Academy Awards, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Jessica Chastain arrived at the 2022 Academy Awards, she hadn't yet won. But she looked poised and ready to take home the glory in this unforgettable Gucci creation.

The purple, tulle, halter neck gown featured a gradient of sequins, going from a warm bronze to soft lilac. If that wasn't enough drama, she swished around with a lilac ruffle hem.

She walked away as one of the best dressed - and she took home the Best Actress Oscar for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Academy Awards, 2013

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What Jessica Chastain can teach anyone looking to hone their style is to avoid trend-hopping. She's comfortable with keeping things classic, and she knows what works for her.

Case in point: the 2013 Oscars.

Looking like she could have been attending the Oscars of yesteryear, alongside the likes of Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor, Jessica looked timeless in a champagne-hued Armani Privé custom gown.

With a scattering of sequins to add texture to the material blending in with her skin tone, it stopped the look from washing her out.

Jessica's look was Old Hollywood to its core, and the side-swept waves and bold red lip were just the perfect finishing touches.

Cannes Film Festival, 2013

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain proved that she is not afraid of a bit of colour when she attended the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

Wearing a daring shade of deep purple - not easy for everyone to pull off, especially someone as fair skinned as The Help actress - Jessica pulled it off with aplomb. The deep purple was brought to life with the intricate beadwork and sequinning, all thanks to the work of Riccardo Tisci for Gucci.

Met Gala, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the wrong hands, a turban might have you looking like you're about to be asked to predict someone's future.

The outdated accessory was fabulously revived at the 2022 Met Gala, which celebrated the theme In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Paying tribute to the glamour of America's yesteryear while making it striking enough for modern day, Jessica paired the sequin oxblood turban with a matching sequin gown complete with dramatic, sweeping cape sleeves.

The look was Gucci, and felt like a love letter to Hollywood's past, delivered by the shining star of Hollywood's present.

Primetime Emmy Awards, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the Emmys, Jessica Chastain lit up the red carpet in a neon, lime-green dress. The Gucci fringed gown had just the subtlest shimmering of sequin around the bodice, catching the lights in the best way.

For an edgier feel in her styling, Jessica kept it chic and sleek, with bone-straight hair and minimal accessories. A lesson in choosing a statement piece and not overdoing it.

Screen Actors Guild awards, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2023 Screen Actors Guild awards (SAG), Jessica Chastain went full princess in a raspberry coloured, voluminous taffeta dress.

Designed by Zuhair Murad - a favourite to stars including Jennifer Lopez - the tiered dress included an asymmetrical-wrapped bodice and a full cascading skirt.

Jessica's choice of accessories complemented the princess gown perfectly, with a pair of earrings complete with diamonds and pink gems.

Academy Awards, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It stands to reason that on one of the starriest nights of the year, Jessica Chastain came dressed like a bright, twinkling star herself.

For the 2023 Oscars, the Molly's Game star wore a figure hugging silver sequinned gown, designed by Gucci.

The deep V neckline and the cinched waist gave Jessica a classic hourglass figure, and she added the drama with black velvet trim and a flowing train.

And nestled above that deep V neckline was the most magnificent diamond and emerald necklace, again from Gucci's High Jewellery vault. The necklace included over 80 carats of tsavorites and diamonds.

Golden Globes, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the Golden Globes in 2023, Jessica Chastain stole the show in a sheer, illusion Oscar de la Renta creation adorned with sequins.

The intriguing dress featured a web-like pattern, with the crystal webs seemingly coming out from her waist. An example of fashion as wearable art, and one of Jessica's quirkiest looks.

A Doll's House Opening Night, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain doesn't need to go low-cut or skin-baring to look confident and glamorous.

For the opening night of her Broadway show, A Doll’s House, the Tony nominated star wore a velvet Gucci jumpsuit with a pearl-adorned collar.

Tony Awards, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tony Awards celebrate the best of Broadway - sometimes known as the Great White Way - but Jessica Chastain went another direction when it came to her colour palette.

Attending the 2023 Tonys, the star wore a strapless, sunshine yellow gown from Gucci. The flowing dress featured intricate pleats and a floor-length cape. The use of different tones of yellow was inspired, as it stopped the look feeling too much, and the various shades helped bring some light and shade.

NYC street style, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even when she's not on the red carpet, Jessica Chastain knows how to deliver the drama.

Caught in-between interviews while out and about in New York City, the Oscar winning icon brought back 70s glamour in the best way .

Wearing an oversized suit in a maroon colour - great for her pale complexion and red hair - Jessica accessorised with a pair of oversized 70s-era sunglasses in a matching tonal shade.

Golden Globes, 2012

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2012 Golden Globe awards, Jessica Chastain looked pristine in an all-white look.

Wearing a white Givenchy Couture gown with a high neck and mermaid-style hem, the dress was cinched in at the waist. A clean and simple look, it was elevated with subtle pearl detailing included throughout.

Breakthrough Prize, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a 2024 event where Hollywood's stars celebrated literal stars and other achievements of the Academy of Sciences, Jessica Chastain offered up a dose of Studio 54 glam.

The Interstellar actress dazzled in a purple jumpsuit by designer Elie Saab. While the pants were flared and oversized, Jessica kept the jumpsuit from looking too baggy or loose by cinching it in at the waist, adding a deeper neckline and tailoring the sleeves for a streamlined look.

BFI Film Festival, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dopamine dressing at its finest, Jessica Chastain wore one of the happiest, brightest shades of orange for the BFI Film Fest in 2022.

The long-sleeved, floor-length dress - by Roland Mouret - featured a plunging neckline, a subtle slit and a ruched bodice. Her long, flowing locks were worn loose and down, seamlessly complementing the dress' vibrant colour.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye premiere, 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2021, this Oscar winner proved that disco isn't dead. Indeed, thanks to Jessica Chastain, it felt like Studio 54 had never closed.

The actress wore a short, silver Burberry dress featuring a cutaway cup detail. Matching the dress' sparkling, silver palette, Jessica wore silver shoes and dramatic silver hoops. Completing the very 70s look, her hair was worn in dynamic, disco-era curls.

Critics' Choice Awards, 2012

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking sweet in pastel, Jessica Chastain served up a soft, delicate look for the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards.

The star kept things relatively simple, opting for a full-length, bubble-gum pink Balenciaga dress.

The oversized cowl-neck and a slight slit up the leg broke up the dress, creating an illusion of more length and height, and she kept accessories to a minimum, including thin strappy heels and simple studded earrings.

Tribeca Festival, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Giving her own spin on classic dresswear codes - black tie, white tie, etc - Jessica Chastain's inspired play on menswear was a standout look at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

Her Ralph Lauren halter-neck dress was classic elegance, an ultra feminine and refined soft silhouette which skimmed her figure. However, the choice of adding a cream silk tie gave this look a pop of personality.

Street style, 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain's 2018 outfit was a masterclass in versatile eveningwear - this look could take her from date night to a sophisticated awards show.

The look in question was a plunging vest top made entirely of sequins tucked into a pair of tailored, wide-legged trousers. The high-waisted black trousers added a touch of sophistication to the sequinned top and kept it from feeling too costume-y or OTT.

Venice Film Festival, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Part glamour, part armour, Jessica Chastain's sequinned look at the Venice Film Festival was a true style standout.

The actress' glamorous Gucci gown, which featured a plunging collared neckline and layers of rose gold sequins, looked both ultra feminine and a little like she was preparing for battle, exacerbated by what appeared to be exaggerated shoulders.

Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Every woman needs a good suit in her repertoire - it's a statement-making look and always looks chic.

For the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Jessica Chastain kept hers ultra-feminine, choosing a sparkling wool and silk jacquard suit from Dior.

With the button closing up just below her decolletage, Jessica went without a shirt underneath for a touch of sultriness, without it being overt.

Met Gala, 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2007 Met Gala - which celebrated a theme of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between - Jessica Chastain wore a most delightful, buttery yellow, off-the-shoulder Prada gown.

With a sweetheart neckline, straps worn balanced delicately off the shoulder, and a pleated hem giving it plenty of swish and style, she looked like a modern-day princess.

Milan Fashion Week, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it came to Milan Fashion Week in 2024, showcasing the styles to expect in Spring 2025, Jessica Chastain was Gucci's guest of honour and sat front row.

For the occasion, she embraced the atmosphere and went full la dolce vita, evoking the look of a Fellini heroine in this off-the-shoulder, figure-hugging, floral Gucci dress, paired with oversized sunglasses and voluminous hair.

A little Gucci bag and black leather heels finished this look perfectly, and we can almost see her kicking these off and splashing around in the Trevi Fountain afterwards.

SiriusXM, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've wanted to experiment with more menswear-inspired looks but don't want to look like you've just had to borrow someone's suit jacket, look to Jessica Chastain's impeccable masterclass in 2022.

Her tonal suit look was perfection - the jacket and bootcut trousers gave an oversized, masculine feel but the lighter shade of green in the turtleneck underneath added texture and balance.

Rome Film Festival, 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain attended the 2021 Rome Film Festival and swapped traditional red carpet dresses and gowns for a cool, casual but cutting-edge twist on menswear.

Draping herself in a slouchy, oversized blue satin jacket with a matching skirt, the colour was electric and bold. The slit in the skirt added plenty of femininity to the heaviness of the jacket, and the choice of a bandeau top underneath was a clever touch.

Dark Phoenix premiere, 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monochromatic dressing will never be out of style - but it can still be done in an interesting way.

Take Jessica Chastain's 2019 outfit for the premiere of her movie, Dark Phoenix.

The star wore a Maticevski Resort 2019 two-piece, pairing a tailored trouser with a sweeping train and asymmetrical detailing on the top.

The simplicity of the trousers combined with the detailing of the top gave a mix of modernity and old-school elegance.

Cannes Film Festival, 2012

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Jessica Chastain's most glamorous and undeniably Old Hollywood inspired look shut down the red carpet at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival.

Looking completely timeless with a strapless, flowing white Armani Privé gown, there was added starriness with subtle sequins woven throughout the bodice and pleated skirt.

With sweeping movement, subtle sparkle and sweeping her hair in perfect waves, the look was perfect, head to toe.