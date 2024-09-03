JLo's sleek turtleneck and jeans combination is a masterclass in chic and timeless autumnal dressing

Transitioning from summer ensembles to autumnal outfit formulas can take some adjusting, but Jennifer Lopez may have just worn the perfect seasonal uniform that we will be recreating on repeat in the coming months.

Curating an autumn capsule wardrobe will make dressing for the cooler weather a breeze, so it pays to have several reliable basics on hand that will make an instantly sophisticated look. After seeing JLo's chic black turtleneck and dark wash jeans combination, we're convinced that these are the only staples we'll need.

After months of vibrant hues and bold patterns, it can be tempting to stick to equally as statement pieces for the start of a new season. But nothing can beat minimalist basics that will take you anywhere and everywhere - especially when JLo makes them look this good.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Shop JLo's look

JLo has pretty much mastered off-duty style, always balancing sophistication with comfort and versatility. There are countless ways to style denim - from the best jeans for women over 60 to classic straight cut styles - but nothing beats an elegant turtleneck.

Monochromatic dressing is a shortcut to a refined outfit, but it's important to not let the look become too flat or dull. Jennifer expertly avoids this by opting for a semi-sheer top and grey washed jeans that add some texture and a modern edge to her muted outfit, which is ideal for this time of year.

And when it comes to basics like these, it's always worth spending a little bit more money on something that can be trusted to last for multiple years. This is an outfit that would have looked just as chic several years ago as it does now, so it pays to have high-quality capsule wardrobe investments on hand for seasons to come.