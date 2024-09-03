JLo's sleek turtleneck and jeans combination is a masterclass in chic and timeless autumnal dressing

We're copying her look as soon as the chill sets in

JLo headshot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Transitioning from summer ensembles to autumnal outfit formulas can take some adjusting, but Jennifer Lopez may have just worn the perfect seasonal uniform that we will be recreating on repeat in the coming months.

Curating an autumn capsule wardrobe will make dressing for the cooler weather a breeze, so it pays to have several reliable basics on hand that will make an instantly sophisticated look. After seeing JLo's chic black turtleneck and dark wash jeans combination, we're convinced that these are the only staples we'll need.

After months of vibrant hues and bold patterns, it can be tempting to stick to equally as statement pieces for the start of a new season. But nothing can beat minimalist basics that will take you anywhere and everywhere - especially when JLo makes them look this good.

Shop JLo's look

Intimissimi Modal Cashmere Ultralight High-Neck Top
Intimissimi Modal Cashmere Ultralight High-Neck Top

We love Intimissimi cashmere for layering in the colder months and this particular top has a very similar slightly sheer finish to JLo's. Wear with a pair of the best white trainers and some wide cut trousers or dress down with your loungewear for extra cosiness.

river island Black High Waisted Pocket Wide Leg Jeans
River Island High Waisted Pocket Wide Leg Jeans

JLo's jeans look similar to the Frame braided waistband style, but if you don't have £330 to drop, this wide leg River Island pair is a sophisticated alternative in the same cut. With vintage style front pockets and three leg lengths available, you're guaranteed a perfect fit.

Crystal Pear Stud Earrings in Gold
Astrid & Miyu Crystal Pear Stud Earrings in Gold

Nothing finishes off a timeless outfit quite like a pair of earrings. From Monica Vinader top picks to subtle studs like these, an affordable piece of jewellery has the power to make any look feel refined and polished - even if you just threw it on.

JLo has pretty much mastered off-duty style, always balancing sophistication with comfort and versatility. There are countless ways to style denim - from the best jeans for women over 60 to classic straight cut styles - but nothing beats an elegant turtleneck.

Monochromatic dressing is a shortcut to a refined outfit, but it's important to not let the look become too flat or dull. Jennifer expertly avoids this by opting for a semi-sheer top and grey washed jeans that add some texture and a modern edge to her muted outfit, which is ideal for this time of year.

And when it comes to basics like these, it's always worth spending a little bit more money on something that can be trusted to last for multiple years. This is an outfit that would have looked just as chic several years ago as it does now, so it pays to have high-quality capsule wardrobe investments on hand for seasons to come.

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Senior writer

Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.

