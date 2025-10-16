Jennifer Lopez deviates from her usual street style in striking Dior skirt suit – and shares a fashion hack we’ll be using to elevate our blazer looks this season

Spotted on set for The Last Mrs. Parrish, Jennifer Lopez's autumn outfit of dreams was a far cry from her usual style. Seen filming out on the streets of New York City, the singer and actress was snapped wearing an exquisite fitted jacket by Dior alongside the matching Dior mid-length straight skirt.

A red woollen skirt and jacket combination, JLo's sensational outfit was finished off with black gloves, a wide-brimmed hat and an Amiri croc-embossed tote bag and black leather belt. The polished ensemble was bang in line with the latest autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, which hail the return of the skirt suit.

Although this is from the current collection, and the Netflix show is set in the modern day, there was something intensely nostalgic about JLo's outfit. Referencing vintage aesthetics, the ladylike outfit used a belt to highlight her waist, creating a peplum-like effect on the jacket. The black accessories helped to ensure the red of the suit really popped.

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Get JLo's Look

She might have been in character and costume as she films scenes for her upcoming Netflix thriller The Last Mrs. Parrish, but this quiet luxury look is one you can certainly take style notes on for right now.

The wool jacket and skirt create a timeless look that’s easily identifiable as Dior, thanks to the waist highlighting silhouette. The collarless cut and lapel-free design is a favourite of the fashion house, creating a super sleek, elongated silhouette. A fan of the fit and flare shape, the nipped-in waistline and A-line skirt have classic Dior hallmarks too.

Whether you’re keen to recreate JLo’s full skirt suit outfit, or want to emulate her look in a more wearable, casual way with a blazer and jeans pairing. Don't forget to elevate your ensembles this season with well-placed accessories. While her skirt and jacket are undeniably the stars of the show, the coordinating gloves, hat, and bag help to accent the outfit and pull it all together.

