Jennifer Lopez proves that florals still have their place in autumn styling with this white and pink flowery gown
While the weather might be on the turn, JLo is embracing all things spring with this poufy, white floral dress...
While autumn normally invokes thoughts of cosy knits and muted tones, Jennifer Lopez is proving that a statement pattern - particularly florals - is still very much in, especially for occasionwear.
Indeed JLo's latest red carpet look is certainly making a case for bold magenta hues and spring-ready prints, despite the shift towards warm trench coats and clunky cowboy boots that look set to dominate the fashion trends. And if JLo says it's so, who are we to disagree?
The singer and actress stepped out for the 5th Daytime Beauty Awards in LA on Sunday, October 2, where she presented the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness Award to her longtime trainer, Tracy Anderson, whilst wearing a white, plunging Bach Mai gown, adorned with an array of pink and orange flowers.
The dress cinched in at her waist and hips - offering a very flattering silhouette - before pluming out into a voluminous pleated skirt.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
She accessorised the look with a coordinating magenta clutch bag and matching Femme LA heels and even went so far as to pair her lipstick with the darker hot pink hues of her dress. Alas, JLo's makeup artist, Scott Barnes quipped on Instagram that the specific shade of her lippie was 'top secret', though this ILIA Color Block lipstick (available at Sephora) looks very similar.
As for her hair, Jennifer - who is married to actor, Ben Affleck - opted for a stylish sleek bun and also appeared to be rocking her favourite vanilla chrome manicure for the event, or at least a nude variation.
The ensemble itself, while being red-carpet-ready is the perfect autumn outfit inspo if you, yourself, have an event planned, or perhaps a wedding and want to steer clear of neutrals. A floral dress is also a classic piece to have in your summertime capsule wardrobe as the print never really goes out of style and can easily be dressed up and down.
Unfortunately, Jennifer Lopez's exact Bach Mai designer gown is not currently available to shop in the UK but if you're desperate to replicate Jennifer's pink and white floral moment, we've found a few alternatives that might help to fill that void - from the likes of Reiss and John Lewis...
This dress offers a similar pink and white floral look, with a V-shaped neckline and a slight empire waist. Personally, we think this slip dress is a great staple to have, no matter the season.
This dress features a similar pink, orange and white colour palette to Jennifer's but offers a sleek silhouette and a squared neckline that is perfect for layering under a knit or a jacket, or simply solo.
Accessory-wise, try to select a color from your floral dress to match your shoes and handbag too, like JLo did with her own clutch and strappy heels. Alternatively, you can instead opt for nude heels or white, especially if your dress is pink or red.
