Jennifer Lopez just sported the sexiest red dress and crimson bag while running errands

We're obsessed with JLo's fiery red halter neck dress and her hot red bag while out and about in Los Angeles this week - just a few days after celebrating her one year wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez is always looking undeniably fabulous, and her outfits keep getting better and better with age. We're constantly looking to the singer and actress for inspiration, and her most recent ensemble proved to be no exception.

On July 18, the star was out and about in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, reportedly meeting a friend for lunch at The Ivy restaurant before going furniture shopping afterward. For her outfit, she opted for a billowing red halter neck dress that hit just at her feet, trailing behind her as she walked through the sunny LA streets.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To compliment the halter neck and her exposed shoulders, the star wore her hair in a slicked-back bun, totally proving that slicked-back and "wet" looking hairstyles will forever be en vogue.

Accessorizing her outfit, she paired her red dress with a pair of espadrille wedge heels for some summery vibes, as well as a pair of oversized aviator sunglasses. She also wore what appears to be a red crocodile textured Hermés Birkin bag, paying homage to the now late Jane Birkin.

The chic daytime look was also paired with some large silver hoop earrings, as well as a red leather bracelet and, of course, her dazzling wedding ring from her husband Ben Affleck, with whom she just celebrated one year of marriage.

In fact, JLo recently shared lyrics from an unreleased song in her newsletter, On the JLo, which were about her private wedding to Ben that took place in Las Vegas last year.

Some of the unreleased lyrics read: "What about a midnight trip to Vegas/ Just me and you baby/ Throw the kids in the back of the pink Cadillac/ And us in the bathroom changing." These lyrics can be heard on her upcoming ninth studio album titled This is Me... Now, which is reportedly a sequel to her 2002 LP similarly titled This is Me.

When her original This is Me LP was released, that was while she was still in the throes of her initial relationship with Ben - making it appropriate that she's creating a response album now that the two are back together.