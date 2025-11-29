Jump to category:
Jennifer Lopez's sophisticated dress proves satin and lace deserve a place in your festive wardrobe

Comfortable, elegant - and easier to wear than you might think

Jennifer Lopez is seen on April 14, 2024 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
It won't surprise you to learn that Jennifer Lopez doesn't like to do things by halves when it comes to Thanksgiving.

The superstar singer shared snaps of her celebrations on Instagram, which included delicious-looking pies and a huge turkey, and I'm seriously impressed by the fact she seemed to do all that cooking in a designer silk dress that somehow stayed pristine!

If you don't feel super confident about wearing satin or silk, take it from someone who used to feel the same. First of all, the best shapewear is out there - not to minimise your figure, but to streamline it and boost your confidence by making your clothes fit better.

And secondly, think of a fluid dress like JLo's as a beautiful base layer you can add texture to. I personally love wearing my satin maxi dress with a chunky jumper layered over the top, adding lace-up boots for even more of an edge.

A blazer and block heel shoes will do the job just as well for festive cocktails. This is also a great way to steer clear of feeling a bit like you're leaving the house in just your nightie!

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

