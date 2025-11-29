Jennifer Lopez's sophisticated dress proves satin and lace deserve a place in your festive wardrobe
Comfortable, elegant - and easier to wear than you might think
It won't surprise you to learn that Jennifer Lopez doesn't like to do things by halves when it comes to Thanksgiving.
The superstar singer shared snaps of her celebrations on Instagram, which included delicious-looking pies and a huge turkey, and I'm seriously impressed by the fact she seemed to do all that cooking in a designer silk dress that somehow stayed pristine!
It's this silk satin and lace dress by Chloe, which features pretty puff sleeves in the prettiest shade of blush pink. She styled it with pearl earrings and an elaborate pair of Valentino embellished heels, and whilst I will most certainly be in flats on Christmas Day, I'm definitely taking style inspiration from her slinky silk dress.
If you've got the cash to splash, Jennifer's exact dress is available to buy. The flowy frock is made from 100% silk, and there's a tie back so you can adjust the fit.
I've had my eye on these Free People dresses for a while now, and coincidentally, the American clothing brand is one of Jennifer's favourites. This one is available in several different colours and prints - polka dot just happens to be my top pick!
If you don't feel super confident about wearing satin or silk, take it from someone who used to feel the same. First of all, the best shapewear is out there - not to minimise your figure, but to streamline it and boost your confidence by making your clothes fit better.
And secondly, think of a fluid dress like JLo's as a beautiful base layer you can add texture to. I personally love wearing my satin maxi dress with a chunky jumper layered over the top, adding lace-up boots for even more of an edge.
A blazer and block heel shoes will do the job just as well for festive cocktails. This is also a great way to steer clear of feeling a bit like you're leaving the house in just your nightie!
