Jennifer Lopez wears the best toffee brown knee high boots - and we're rushing to buy similar ones straight away
This glamorous outfit combination is one we'll be copying on repeat!
Jennifer Lopez's outfits never fail to impress. And we've found a look from earlier this year that featured an iconic pair of toffee brown knee high boots - a boot style that we're eager to wear this upcoming season.
If you've been keeping up with the latest fashion trends, you'll have seen that knee-high boots are everywhere, making them a cornerstone of any autumn capsule wardrobe. And leather boots aren't exclusively black anymore; from toffee hues to pale yellows, this season has had plenty of colourful varieties, including some of the best knee-high boots we've ever seen.
However, it's the toffee shade that has us captivated, and more specifically, it's this pair featured in an extremely glamorous look from Jennifer Lopez back in April. She combines a heritage-style checked coat with a flowy tan skirt and finishes off the look with a pair of sensational stiletto boots. This is a combination that's hitting all of our cold weather criteria.
Her exact boots are the Saint Laurent Vendome Boots in Glazed Leather, and her checked coat is from Micheal Kors autumn/winter 2024 collection.
It's no surprise that knee-high boots are making a comeback this season, with major fashion houses such as Bottega Venera and Saint Laurent showing their iterations on the catwalks. The length is super flattering and elongates the leg, while they are also practical for cold weather styling. Plus this style will go well with almost anything, from a pair of the best wide leg jeans, to dresses and skirt, what's not to love?
What sets this year apart from others is the use of chocolate, toffee, or cognac browns, shades that offer a warm and sophisticated feel that elevates any outfit immediately. JLo's knee-high stiletto boots are the perfect toffee brown shade that looks excellent with the soft neutral colours she's chosen to pair them with.
Shop JLo's look: Outfit 1
These knee high boots are the perfect going-out shoe for the colder season, plus the colour would pair wonderfully with deep autumn neutrals.
If you're looking for a new coat for the season, this wool pick from Anthropologie should be a top contender. Layer over the best wool jumper for the ultimate attire.
Shop JLo's look: Outfit 2
If you're wanting a pair of knee-high boots that you could easily dress up and down, these are the perfect pair. Style with denim jeans, tailored trousers or skirts.
A wool blend overcoat is the perfect staple for keeping you warm without being too heavy or restricting. Layer over knitwear, blouses or even your favourite t-shirt for an elevated feel.
