Trust Jennifer Lawrence, a camel coat and Adidas Gazelle trainers are the ultimate autumn wardrobe staples
The actress proved that tan-toned items will stand the test of time
A coat and trainers are big investments, and it can take a lot of time and consideration to find the ones that will see you through cold weather season. When looking for the best winter coats, you want yours to keep you warm on the chilliest of days while looking stylish and being able to layer up with any outfit, and as it's such a big spend, ideally, you want a piece that will last for years to come.
If you are unsure about what to go for, I’d always suggest looking into a camel coat. The warm beige colour is timeless and easy to wear with pretty much any colour, and they tend to look and feel a little more polished than brighter colour pop pieces or anything printed. If you find yours now, I guarantee that you will be wearing it on repeat each winter. Don’t believe me? Take a look at Jennifer Lawrence’s outfit from back in 2023. The actress looked amazing in the Toteme Signature Wool Blend Coat, which she wore over a butter yellow jumper and white jeans. The celebrity complemented her laidback look with a pair of beige Adidas Gazelle trainers and the coveted Loewe Puzzle Fold Tote. The look wowed back then, but as it’s such a classic combination, it still feels very fresh and on trend for right now.
Jennifer's exact designer piece has been a bit of a fashion favourite, so it's still available to buy, but if your budget won't stretch as far as the Hollywood star's, you can find some very similar styles below to recreate her timeless look.
Shop the Look
When it comes to the most comfortable trainers, you really can't go wrong with this iconic pair. Similar to Jennifer's now sold-out style, the beige tone will work with absolutely every colour and print in your wardrobe too.
Shop More Camel Coats
This sumptuously soft wool-blend cover-up will feel like a treat to wear on a cold day. Wear over a sweatshirt and your favourite wide leg jeans.
You really can't go wrong with a camel-hued coat like Jennifer's hero piece; it's a total style staple that will work with any wardrobe. If you prefer something a little more bold over the soft, sandy neutral, you could try other timeless options like deep navy or scarlet red. Perennial prints like checks or leopard print will also make a wise investment - you can wear them year after year without any risk of them going out of style.
A coat really can be expensive, so avoid buying something very trend-led or edgy and stick with the classics that you know will last. Buy yours now, and you'll love it forever.
