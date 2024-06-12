Want Jennifer Garner and Meghan Markle's effortlessly cool jeans? We've found where you can shop the denim brand they love for 80% off
From classic skinnies to cropped flares, these will become your most worn and highest quality jeans
If there's one thing celebrities know, it's where to get perfect denim. One of the hardest wardrobe staples to get completely right, it can take some trial and error to find the best jeans brand for you. So, an A-lister favourite is the ideal place to start.
If you're as in love with Jennifer Garner's effortless, off-duty style as us, you will no doubt have seen her in several different pairs of chic jeans over the years. The ultimate capsule wardrobe must-have, her everyday style proves how far a pair of well made jeans can go.
The secret to Jennifer's timelessly cool denim is LA-based brand MOTHER, and Meghan Markle is also a huge fan. However, a standard pair of MOTHER jeans can cost anything from £260-£380 plus - not exactly in most people's budget. Luckily, we've found a site where you can shop a collection of the label's most chic cuts and silhouettes for up to 80% off. Thank us later.
If you're on the hunt for the best jeans for your body type, MOTHER offers everything from 70s style flares to classic skinnies that come Meghan Markle-approved. To steal Jennifer Garner's style, opt for a light wash, straight leg pair that will never date.
To shop the the brand without draining your bank account, The Outnet is the place to look. One of our team's top spots for shopping premium labels at brilliant price points, you can find countless brands with huge savings. These are our favourite pair of MOTHER jeans you can shop right now that will give you a truly enviable denim collection,
Shop Mother jeans
This classic straight leg pair is a style we've seen Jennifer Garner sport, so you can be sure this is a worthwhile investment. The ideal wash with a flattering high-waisted fit, they will never go out of fashion.
Ripped jeans can be extremely chic, just take it from Meghan Markle. For just £68 - an incredible price for this brand - you can channel her look and add some cool texture to your denim collection.
If barrel leg jeans are a little too statement for you, this wide leg cut is trendy and comfortable whilst remaining wearable for every day. With a 38% discount and still in stock in most sizes, this is the pair we will be shopping.
The reason for MOTHER's high price tags is its commitment to sustainable production. 99% of products are made within a 14-mile radius from the MOTHER design studio in LA, which reduces the company's carbon footprint - a big plus if you want to make your wardrobe more eco-friendly.
But thanks to The Outnet, you can benefit from the label's high quality and sustainability credentials without forking out.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
MOTHER jeans have been increasing in popularity over the years (most likely thanks to being spotted on various celebs) so they tend to sell out very quickly. One downside is that they don't offer the best size range on The Outnet - the largest size tends to be W32 - but if they do carry your size, we wouldn't wait to purchase.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.
-
-
Zara Tindall's weekend plans sound so wholesome as husband Mike shares rare insight into family life
Mike and Zara Tindall sound like any other parents navigating a busy weekend with three children
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Sienna Miller is radiant in gorgeous lilac gown with puffed sleeves for special meeting with King Charles
Sienna Miller was a vision in purple for the star-studded event
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Meghan Markle stunned in a beige monochrome outfit to give a speech at the Invictus Games
She's been on her beige game lately
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Meghan Markle took monochrome to a new level with gorgeous classic shortsuit and matching blazer
Monochrome dressing might just be autumn's biggest fashion trend if Meghan Markle is anything to go by
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Meghan Markle absolutely stunned bright silver skirt to the Beyoncé concert
She had a true girls' night out at the Renaissance tour
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
This royal wedding dress has been crowned most popular of last decade, and it's not Kate Middleton's
According to a new report, this royal's wedding dress is still a fan favorite today
By Rylee Johnston Published
-
Meghan Markle represents Britain by wearing a Victoria Beckham blouse
By Rachel Hagan Published
-
Marks & Spencer has just launched an amazing £25 dupe of Meghan’s skirt - and it's selling fast!
By Jenni McKnight Published