Want Jennifer Garner and Meghan Markle's effortlessly cool jeans? We've found where you can shop the denim brand they love for 80% off

From classic skinnies to cropped flares, these will become your most worn and highest quality jeans

meghan markle and jennifer garner headshots
(Image credit: Getty Images)
If there's one thing celebrities know, it's where to get perfect denim. One of the hardest wardrobe staples to get completely right, it can take some trial and error to find the best jeans brand for you. So, an A-lister favourite is the ideal place to start.

If you're as in love with Jennifer Garner's effortless, off-duty style as us, you will no doubt have seen her in several different pairs of chic jeans over the years. The ultimate capsule wardrobe must-have, her everyday style proves how far a pair of well made jeans can go.

The secret to Jennifer's timelessly cool denim is LA-based brand MOTHER, and Meghan Markle is also a huge fan. However, a standard pair of MOTHER jeans can cost anything from £260-£380 plus - not exactly in most people's budget. Luckily, we've found a site where you can shop a collection of the label's most chic cuts and silhouettes for up to 80% off. Thank us later.

jennifer garner and meghan markle in mother jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're on the hunt for the best jeans for your body type, MOTHER offers everything from 70s style flares to classic skinnies that come Meghan Markle-approved. To steal Jennifer Garner's style, opt for a light wash, straight leg pair that will never date.

To shop the the brand without draining your bank account, The Outnet is the place to look. One of our team's top spots for shopping premium labels at brilliant price points, you can find countless brands with huge savings. These are our favourite pair of MOTHER jeans you can shop right now that will give you a truly enviable denim collection,

Shop Mother jeans

Hiker Hover High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Hiker Hover High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

This classic straight leg pair is a style we've seen Jennifer Garner sport, so you can be sure this is a worthwhile investment. The ideal wash with a flattering high-waisted fit, they will never go out of fashion.

Study Hover Distressed High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Study Hover Distressed High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Ripped jeans can be extremely chic, just take it from Meghan Markle. For just £68 - an incredible price for this brand - you can channel her look and add some cool texture to your denim collection.

Spinner Skimp Faded High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Spinner Skimp Faded High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

If barrel leg jeans are a little too statement for you, this wide leg cut is trendy and comfortable whilst remaining wearable for every day. With a 38% discount and still in stock in most sizes, this is the pair we will be shopping.

The reason for MOTHER's high price tags is its commitment to sustainable production. 99% of products are made within a 14-mile radius from the MOTHER design studio in LA, which reduces the company's carbon footprint - a big plus if you want to make your wardrobe more eco-friendly.

But thanks to The Outnet, you can benefit from the label's high quality and sustainability credentials without forking out.

MOTHER jeans have been increasing in popularity over the years (most likely thanks to being spotted on various celebs) so they tend to sell out very quickly. One downside is that they don't offer the best size range on The Outnet - the largest size tends to be W32 - but if they do carry your size, we wouldn't wait to purchase.

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Senior writer

Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.

