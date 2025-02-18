Need new glasses? Jennifer Garner's classic eyewear style instantly elevates even the most basic looks

When it comes to casual chic, no-one does it quite like Jennifer Garner. Her everyday attire is stylish and elegant, but what we love about it the most is how easy it is to recreate. And how she uses a simple but often overlooked accessory to instantly elevate her basic style.

Glasses are a must-have accessory for many, and regular wearers will be all too aware of what a difference frame shapes and colours can make to an overall look. But for those who don't require glasses, they can be a forgotten option – but, as Jennifer proves with this look, they can transform even the most simple of outfits.

Well ahead of this year's eyewear trends, Jennifer is regularly pictured wearing her timeless black Wayfarer glasses, but it was how she styled them for a red carpet event in December 2023 that really captured our attention. Looking elegant in a plain black jumper and trousers, Jennifer used the classic accessory to instantly elevated her otherwise basic look to a standard worthy of the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Statement eyewear

Fifth & Ninth Cove Glasses £40.87 at Nordstrom Fancy a bolder style but want to try before investing? This budget option from Fifth & Ninth is a great way to experiment with and see if you like the statement style. This particular pair have a very clever blue light filter built-in to help protect your eyes from screens too. Ray-Ban Wayfarer £147 at Ray-Ban When it comes to classic eyewear, the Ray-Ban Wayfarer is arguably the most timeless, iconic frame going. A style so flattering there's not many it doesn't suit, and you can get these just as frames, as prescription glasses and sunglasses too. A classic that will never go out of style. Victoria Beckham Square Frame Opticals £295 at Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham and oversized sunglasses go hand-in-hand, so it's not surprise she has added eyewear to her fashion collections. These chunky black frames are best sellers on her website, and actually more affordable than we imagined. A classic style that will serve you time and time again.

Jennifer's outfit is a fantastic example of the effect such a simple accessory can have on an entire look. An easy way to elevate day and night look, it's such an easy stye formula to follow and recreate – whether you need glasses or not. No matter how good your eyesight, eyewear can be a fantastic way to express your personality, style, and mood.

Digital fashion writer Molly Smith is a big fan of the underrated accessories: "Statement eyewear is often overlooked, but, trust me, it can make such a visual impact. Opting for wide or coloured frames immediately livens up simple neutral or monochrome outfits. Whether you're accessorising a weekend denim look or glamorous evening wear, consider adding some bold, funky glasses."