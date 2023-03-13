Jennifer Coolidge's heart-shaped YSL bag with her pre-Oscar party outfit has fans swooning

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Jennifer Coolidge's heart-shaped YSL bag that she stepped out with at a pre-Oscar party left accessory fans lovestruck after she shared some snaps of the look on Instagram.

The beloved White Lotus actress certainly deserves a spot on the Oscars 2023 best dressed list despite not appearing on that champagne carpet, having looked incredible when she arrived at the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday.

The movie and TV icon boasted huge hair and all-black everything at the elite bash, after channeling some serious Adele energy at the SAG Awards in February.

But it was the Legally Blonde star's look for YSL's pre-Oscars party that had fans seriously swooning, with one particular accessory leaving commenters totally heart-eyed when she shared snaps from the evening out on social media.

Jennifer enjoyed an evening with the likes of Salma Hayek, Lenny Kravitz and Olivia Wilde on Thursday as the A-listers geared up for the Oscars on Sunday, attending YSL's pre-Oscars party.

Sharing a series of photographs from the night with her two million Instagram followers, Jennifer penned, "Oscars weekend with @WMag for @YSL ❤️ Running into some fab old friends and making new ones too!!"

Jennifer rocked a head-to-toe black look complete with a figure-hugging dress, heels with silver detailing, a faux fur scarf and lace gloves, adding a pop of color with a vibrant red, heart-shaped YSL purse.

(opens in new tab) Kate Spade Heart Leather Crossbody Bag, $448 | Nordstrom (opens in new tab) While it seems Jennifer's gorgeous YSL piece isn't too easy to snap up online, Kate Spade's stunning Heart Leather Crossbody bag provides the same touch of powerful red, heart-shaped glamour with its cherry leather and gold detailing.

(opens in new tab) Kurt Geiger Kensington Small Heart X Body Crossbody, $185 (opens in new tab) (£159 (opens in new tab)) | Bloomingdales Kurt Geiger's Kensington Crossbody bag also provides an answer to our need for a super cute heart-shaped purse, this time for under $200.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The French designer bag appears to feature a gold chain handle with matching gold edge detailing and the classic YSL logo in gold lettering.

Plenty of Jennifer's loyal fans were quick to express their love for her accessory of choice, taking to the comment section of her post.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Omg that purse is fire," one wrote, while another added, "I love that bag!"

A third agreed, "You're rockin' that purse," as one more fan wrote, "The bag is just absolutely everything!"

For other fans, it was Jen's va va voom hairstyle that stole the show at the luxury event, with the actress going for big and bold with plenty of bounce and perfect face-framing.