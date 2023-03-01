Jennifer Coolidge takes inspiration from Adele for SAG Awards with 'Va Va Voom' hairstyle

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If Jennifer Coolidge's voluminous hair at the SAG Awards had you seeing deja vu, that might be because The White Lotus star's gorgeous look has been worn by another A-list star in recent years - the one and only, Adele.

The American actor has been all over the headlines since stepping out at her first Screen Actors Guild Awards at the weekend - for more reasons than one.

Coolidge won the prestigious award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series on Sunday, after wowing critics with her role as Tanya in the HBO drama series, The White Lotus. The 61-year-old was visibly emotional during her acceptance speech, becoming momentarily speechless while telling the audience she feels "so grateful" to receive the accolade.

Coolidge also gave a shout-out to The White Lotus's creator, Mike White, revealing the American filmmaker has changed her "perspective for the better." The accolade comes just a few days after the actor scooped up her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.

Fans of Coolidge have now taken to the Internet to gush over the comedic genius - and to commend her impeccable look at the glitzy event.

(Image credit: Getty)

The American Pie star was every inch the Hollywood bombshell on the night, gracing the red carpet of the Fairmont Century Plaza in a black Saint Laurent dress with long sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. She accessorized the ultra-feminine outfit with a black clutch, diamond drop earrings, and a matching diamond necklace.

It was Coolidge's gorgeous hair at the SAG Awards, however, that had everybody talking - and some even seeing double. The A-lister oozed vintage Barbie vibes with loose blonde locks and a classic black headband, proving that there's no need to complicate things when it comes to looking glam.

Some of Coolidge's fans were also quick to note that her hairstyle made her look rather similar to another mega-famous star. The Legally Blonde icon recruited Adele's personal hairstylist, Sami Knight, to give her tresses that extra wow factor on the night - and it looks like the renowned artist didn't disappoint.

A post shared by Sami Knight (@samiknighthair) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Taking to his Instagram after the SAG Awards had finished, Knight shared his vision for Coolidge's showstopping hair with his 35k followers.

"I really wanted Jen to be the ultimate bombshell today," the LA-based hairdresser explained. "This look is all about big volume, and soft waves." He then detailed the intricate process behind Coolidge's SAG hair, which involved lots of moose, hot curlers, and hairspray.

"We added in a black headband at the front of the hair for a touch of that 60s Bardot vibe," he continued. "You could add in a ribbon or big barrette, whatever you like!

I finished the look with a generous cloud of Living Proof control Hairspray to hold the style all night. Va Va Voom!"

Knight has been the mastermind behind Adele's gorgeous hair looks at her Las Vegas residency over the past few months, ensuring that the 34-year-old's mane is always in tip-top shape and camera-ready before she takes to the stage. From nailing Adele's 'swept up hair' to perfecting her bouncy curls, the English hairdresser has yet to fail when it comes to delighting followers of the star's VIP style.