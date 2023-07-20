Jennifer Aniston's super casual designer shoes she loves for summer are surprisingly affordable
Jennifer Aniston's casual summer shoes of choice are designer flip flops with a surprisingly affordable price tag.
When it comes to summer footwear, finding a pair of comfy and casual yet affordable go-tos while trying to follow the shoe trends of the moment can be difficult. From our best sandals to our favorite fresh white summer trainers, we all have a pair we rely on - and for Jenifer Anniston, it's flip flops.
Jen was recently photographed looking super laidback yet effortlessly stylish in a pair of bold red Havaianas flip flops, a pair of casual hot weather shoes with a sleek silhouette and bargain price tag.
Teaming them with simple black gym leggings and a pair of utlra cool sunnies, the movie star and Friends icon looked chilled and trendy in the vibrant flip flops - and she has them in simple black, too.
The best-selling Slim Black Havaianas are priced at just £29.99 per pair, offering a sturdy yet lightweight and slender design, perfect for slipping on and off and wearing in warm weather when only a simple and classic shoe choice will do.
The built-to-last flip flops feature a textured sole for support and grip and have subtle Havaianas branding on the thong strap.
If you're like Jen and fancy a bolder take on the famous flip flop, there's plenty of bright and colourful designs, from pretty rose gold to neon yellow.
And it's not just flip flops that the Brazilian brand does well - there's everything from majorly comfy espadrilles to slingback sandals and even fluffy slippers available to snap up from the Havaianas website.
Jen's flip flops of choice are ideal for wearing with relaxed summer looks, on holiday or to change into after the gym.
Choose a lowkey colour like black or white or add a pop of vibrance with a bright design.
RRP: £29 ( $30) | The Havaiana Slim flip flops are an essential summer shoe choice for those who love a laid-back while keeping things cool, classic and high quality. Featuring a timeless flip flop silhouette and delicate yet sturdy strap, it's no surprise these are Jen Anniston-approved.
RRP: £29 ( $30) |The Havaianas Slim Square Flip Flops are an on-trend twist to the classic round-toe design, adding an extra chic and stylish touch to the cult favourite flip flop. Available in black, white and rose gold, they're a great option if you're in need of a new pair but are tired of the classic flip flop shape you've worn for years.
RRP: £25 ( $26) | Add a touch of sparkle to any summer outfit with the Havaianas Slim Glitter II Flip Flops. With a shimmering, bedazzled strap with gold logo lettering, they're a fab alternative to any pair of plain flip flops currently in your life. The perfect day-to-night vacation shoe.
