Jennifer Aniston's super casual designer shoes she loves for summer are surprisingly affordable

Jennifer Aniston's casual summer shoes of choice are designer flip flops with a surprisingly affordable price tag.

When it comes to summer footwear, finding a pair of comfy and casual yet affordable go-tos while trying to follow the shoe trends of the moment can be difficult. From our best sandals to our favorite fresh white summer trainers, we all have a pair we rely on - and for Jenifer Anniston, it's flip flops.

Jen was recently photographed looking super laidback yet effortlessly stylish in a pair of bold red Havaianas flip flops, a pair of casual hot weather shoes with a sleek silhouette and bargain price tag.

Teaming them with simple black gym leggings and a pair of utlra cool sunnies, the movie star and Friends icon looked chilled and trendy in the vibrant flip flops - and she has them in simple black, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The best-selling Slim Black Havaianas are priced at just £29.99 per pair, offering a sturdy yet lightweight and slender design, perfect for slipping on and off and wearing in warm weather when only a simple and classic shoe choice will do.

The built-to-last flip flops feature a textured sole for support and grip and have subtle Havaianas branding on the thong strap.

(Image credit: Havaianas)

If you're like Jen and fancy a bolder take on the famous flip flop, there's plenty of bright and colourful designs, from pretty rose gold to neon yellow.

And it's not just flip flops that the Brazilian brand does well - there's everything from majorly comfy espadrilles to slingback sandals and even fluffy slippers available to snap up from the Havaianas website.

(Image credit: Havaianas)

Jen's flip flops of choice are ideal for wearing with relaxed summer looks, on holiday or to change into after the gym.

Choose a lowkey colour like black or white or add a pop of vibrance with a bright design.