Jennifer Aniston’s cool white trainers and long camel coat combination will always look put-together with minimal effort

Jennifer Aniston’s cool white trainers and long camel coat was a casual combination that will always look put-together.

When we want to be comfortable and chic at the same time there’s nothing like a pair of our best white trainers to finish off an outfit. Whilst we often find ourselves reaching for boots from our autumn capsule wardrobe this time of year, trainers don’t have to phased out until spring. You can still get plenty of wear out of your favourite trainers and they add a lovely casual edge to an outfit - especially if you’ve got a more formal coat. Jennifer Aniston is an expert at styling trainers like this and wore a pair of white trainers with a longline camel coat in Paris in April 2017.

At the time she was pictured leaving a Chanel store in Paris with her then-husband Justin Theroux. Her white trainers had a streamlined, plimsoll-like design with no visible branding to them and their pared-back design made them all the more timeless and versatile.

(Image credit: Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images via Getty)

Shop White Trainers

Levi's Woods W Trainers Was £38.02-£41.25, Now £29.10-£33.10 at Amazon The price of these stunning white trainers varies depending on the size, but they're currently reduced in the sale. They have a sleek, plimsoll-like shape and require minimal fuss when styling as they would go with everything from jeans to a dress. Adidas Platform Trainers Was £45, Now £29.61-£35 at Amazon If you want a bit of elevation but still a streamlined shape from your trainers, then these could be just what you've been searching for. They have a timeless and simple design and would instantly add a relaxed edge to a smarter autumn outfit. Puma Carina Lux L Trainers Was £59.95, Now £28 at Amazon These Puma trainers are currently reduced down to a very affordable £28, so it's well worth picking up a pair to incorporate into your autumn outfits. They have subtle gold-toned branding but are otherwise very plain, making them so versatile.

Shop the Rest of Jennifer Aniston's Outfit

John Lewis Wool Blend Coat £119 at John Lewis Also available in navy and black, this camel coat is single-breasted and would fit seamlessly into so many people's wardrobes. It features a revere collar, jetted pockets and is made from a cosy wool blend fabric. M&S Side Stripe Trousers £39.50 at M&S Whether you envision yourself styling these like Jennifer Aniston, with a camel coat and trainers, or wearing with knitwear, these trousers are beautiful. The white stripes down the sides have real impact and these have an elasticated waist and wide-leg fit. VEXXS Chain Necklace Was £36.99, Now £29.59 at Amazon Jennifer Aniston loves accessorising with gold jewellery and this pretty gold chain necklace is an affordable option to add a touch of glamour into your own looks. It comes in a variety of different lengths and is gold plated.

They looked like they had a rubber sole like so many trainers often do, and they rose to just below her ankle. Jennifer Aniston’s cool white trainers might seem very simple but the beauty of them is in how easy they are to style. Whilst some prefer chunkier trainers, like Duchess Sophie’s Puma trainers, if you prefer something more sleek and understated these are perfect.

They don’t have as much of a sporty edge as a classic running or gym trainer, but they give the same relaxed feel to an outfit. Trainers like these are great for dressing down a look and the rest of Jennifer Aniston’s outfit was quite smart-casual. She wore a crisp white T-shirt tucked into black ankle grazer trousers. These had a single, bold white stripe running down the sides of each leg and a black and white striped waistband.

(Image credit: Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images via Getty)

The stripes on the trouser legs made this clothing item a little more sporty, tying in beautifully with her trainers. Over the top, Jennifer opted for a longline camel coat that fell to the hem of her trousers and just above her shoes. This piece of outerwear was the only part of her outfit that wasn’t black and white and it lifted the colour palette whilst still being incredibly neutral.

The soft camel-beige tone was stunning and Jennifer’s coat wasn’t lined, but did have a classic lapel collar that added a sense of formality. If you’ve been inspired by how she combined smarter and more casual pieces, then you can easily recreate this look at home.

(Image credit: Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images via Getty)

A longline, more tailored coat and a pair of white trainers are a simple yet effective starting point and underneath you can wear everything from jeans and a shirt to a knitted midi dress. Jennifer Aniston finished off her outfit with a gold chain necklace that glimmered on top of her T-shirt, gold hoop earrings and some aviator sunglasses with gold-toned frames.

Minimalism was the name of the styling game here and she delivered a smart-casual look that was unbelievably elegant in Paris. By adding warmer layers - and more of them - a look like hers can easily be worn well into autumn and winter, making the most of the trainers and coats in our collection.