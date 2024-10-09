Jennifer Aniston’s cool white trainers and long camel coat combination will always look put-together with minimal effort

Jennifer Aniston is an expert at combining casual and more formal outfit staples to create a chic look that never fails to impress

Composite of three images of Jennifer Aniston wearing white trainers, black trousers, a white T-shirt and camel coat as she leaves a Chanel store in Paris in 2017
(Image credit: Image 1:Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images via Getty // Image 2: Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images via Getty // Image 3: Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images via Getty)
Jump to category:
Emma Shacklock
By
published
in News

Jennifer Aniston’s cool white trainers and long camel coat was a casual combination that will always look put-together.

When we want to be comfortable and chic at the same time there’s nothing like a pair of our best white trainers to finish off an outfit. Whilst we often find ourselves reaching for boots from our autumn capsule wardrobe this time of year, trainers don’t have to phased out until spring. You can still get plenty of wear out of your favourite trainers and they add a lovely casual edge to an outfit - especially if you’ve got a more formal coat. Jennifer Aniston is an expert at styling trainers like this and wore a pair of white trainers with a longline camel coat in Paris in April 2017.

At the time she was pictured leaving a Chanel store in Paris with her then-husband Justin Theroux. Her white trainers had a streamlined, plimsoll-like design with no visible branding to them and their pared-back design made them all the more timeless and versatile.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are seen leaving a Chanel store on April 12, 2017 in Paris

(Image credit: Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images via Getty)

Shop White Trainers

Levi's Woods W Trainers
Levi's Woods W Trainers

The price of these stunning white trainers varies depending on the size, but they're currently reduced in the sale. They have a sleek, plimsoll-like shape and require minimal fuss when styling as they would go with everything from jeans to a dress.

Adidas Court Platform Trainers
Adidas Platform Trainers

If you want a bit of elevation but still a streamlined shape from your trainers, then these could be just what you've been searching for. They have a timeless and simple design and would instantly add a relaxed edge to a smarter autumn outfit.

Puma Carina Trainers
Puma Carina Lux L Trainers

These Puma trainers are currently reduced down to a very affordable £28, so it's well worth picking up a pair to incorporate into your autumn outfits. They have subtle gold-toned branding but are otherwise very plain, making them so versatile.

Shop the Rest of Jennifer Aniston's Outfit

John Lewis Wool Blend Coat
John Lewis Wool Blend Coat

Also available in navy and black, this camel coat is single-breasted and would fit seamlessly into so many people's wardrobes. It features a revere collar, jetted pockets and is made from a cosy wool blend fabric.

M&S Side Stripe Trousers
M&S Side Stripe Trousers

Whether you envision yourself styling these like Jennifer Aniston, with a camel coat and trainers, or wearing with knitwear, these trousers are beautiful. The white stripes down the sides have real impact and these have an elasticated waist and wide-leg fit.

VEXXS Chain Necklace
VEXXS Chain Necklace

Jennifer Aniston loves accessorising with gold jewellery and this pretty gold chain necklace is an affordable option to add a touch of glamour into your own looks. It comes in a variety of different lengths and is gold plated.

They looked like they had a rubber sole like so many trainers often do, and they rose to just below her ankle. Jennifer Aniston’s cool white trainers might seem very simple but the beauty of them is in how easy they are to style. Whilst some prefer chunkier trainers, like Duchess Sophie’s Puma trainers, if you prefer something more sleek and understated these are perfect.

They don’t have as much of a sporty edge as a classic running or gym trainer, but they give the same relaxed feel to an outfit. Trainers like these are great for dressing down a look and the rest of Jennifer Aniston’s outfit was quite smart-casual. She wore a crisp white T-shirt tucked into black ankle grazer trousers. These had a single, bold white stripe running down the sides of each leg and a black and white striped waistband.

Jennifer Aniston walks out of a Chanel store in Paris in 2017

(Image credit: Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images via Getty)

The stripes on the trouser legs made this clothing item a little more sporty, tying in beautifully with her trainers. Over the top, Jennifer opted for a longline camel coat that fell to the hem of her trousers and just above her shoes. This piece of outerwear was the only part of her outfit that wasn’t black and white and it lifted the colour palette whilst still being incredibly neutral.

The soft camel-beige tone was stunning and Jennifer’s coat wasn’t lined, but did have a classic lapel collar that added a sense of formality. If you’ve been inspired by how she combined smarter and more casual pieces, then you can easily recreate this look at home.

Jennifer Aniston leaves a Chanel store wearing black trousers, a white T-shirt and camel coat in Paris in 2017

(Image credit: Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images via Getty)

A longline, more tailored coat and a pair of white trainers are a simple yet effective starting point and underneath you can wear everything from jeans and a shirt to a knitted midi dress. Jennifer Aniston finished off her outfit with a gold chain necklace that glimmered on top of her T-shirt, gold hoop earrings and some aviator sunglasses with gold-toned frames.

Minimalism was the name of the styling game here and she delivered a smart-casual look that was unbelievably elegant in Paris. By adding warmer layers - and more of them - a look like hers can easily be worn well into autumn and winter, making the most of the trainers and coats in our collection.

Topics
Jennifer Aniston
Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸