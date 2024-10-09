Jennifer Aniston’s cool white trainers and long camel coat combination will always look put-together with minimal effort
Jennifer Aniston is an expert at combining casual and more formal outfit staples to create a chic look that never fails to impress
Jennifer Aniston’s cool white trainers and long camel coat was a casual combination that will always look put-together.
When we want to be comfortable and chic at the same time there’s nothing like a pair of our best white trainers to finish off an outfit. Whilst we often find ourselves reaching for boots from our autumn capsule wardrobe this time of year, trainers don’t have to phased out until spring. You can still get plenty of wear out of your favourite trainers and they add a lovely casual edge to an outfit - especially if you’ve got a more formal coat. Jennifer Aniston is an expert at styling trainers like this and wore a pair of white trainers with a longline camel coat in Paris in April 2017.
At the time she was pictured leaving a Chanel store in Paris with her then-husband Justin Theroux. Her white trainers had a streamlined, plimsoll-like design with no visible branding to them and their pared-back design made them all the more timeless and versatile.
They looked like they had a rubber sole like so many trainers often do, and they rose to just below her ankle. Jennifer Aniston’s cool white trainers might seem very simple but the beauty of them is in how easy they are to style. Whilst some prefer chunkier trainers, like Duchess Sophie’s Puma trainers, if you prefer something more sleek and understated these are perfect.
They don’t have as much of a sporty edge as a classic running or gym trainer, but they give the same relaxed feel to an outfit. Trainers like these are great for dressing down a look and the rest of Jennifer Aniston’s outfit was quite smart-casual. She wore a crisp white T-shirt tucked into black ankle grazer trousers. These had a single, bold white stripe running down the sides of each leg and a black and white striped waistband.
The stripes on the trouser legs made this clothing item a little more sporty, tying in beautifully with her trainers. Over the top, Jennifer opted for a longline camel coat that fell to the hem of her trousers and just above her shoes. This piece of outerwear was the only part of her outfit that wasn’t black and white and it lifted the colour palette whilst still being incredibly neutral.
The soft camel-beige tone was stunning and Jennifer’s coat wasn’t lined, but did have a classic lapel collar that added a sense of formality. If you’ve been inspired by how she combined smarter and more casual pieces, then you can easily recreate this look at home.
A longline, more tailored coat and a pair of white trainers are a simple yet effective starting point and underneath you can wear everything from jeans and a shirt to a knitted midi dress. Jennifer Aniston finished off her outfit with a gold chain necklace that glimmered on top of her T-shirt, gold hoop earrings and some aviator sunglasses with gold-toned frames.
Minimalism was the name of the styling game here and she delivered a smart-casual look that was unbelievably elegant in Paris. By adding warmer layers - and more of them - a look like hers can easily be worn well into autumn and winter, making the most of the trainers and coats in our collection.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
