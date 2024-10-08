Duchess Sophie's Puma trainers are the lowest price we've seen - such a bargain for a cool royal-approved shoe staple
Duchess Sophie's Puma trainers are a huge bargain right now and they add a elevated yet relaxed feel to an outfit with minimal fuss
Duchess Sophie’s Puma trainers are currently the lowest price we’ve seen in a while and this is a bargain for a cool royal-approved shoe.
The Duchess of Edinburgh is known for her impeccable sense of style and although she’s an expert at dressing for smart royal occasions, she also loves mixing and matching smarter and casual pieces together. This means she often finds herself reaching for a pair of her best white trainers to add a relaxed edge to an outfit and one of her pairs is by Puma. Comfy yet stylish, Duchess Sophie’s Puma trainers are the Carina style and if you’ve been eyeing them up to add to your autumn capsule wardrobe, you might be intrigued to discover they’re now down to £28 on Amazon.
This 53% discount makes them a much more affordable choice to become your next staple shoe and they’re slightly chunkier than the Princess of Wales’s beloved Superga plimsoll trainers which are also beautiful. Duchess Sophie’s Puma trainers have a rubber sole and the design has a nod to the classic tennis shoe silhouette.
Shop Duchess Sophie's Puma Trainers
When you choose your size in Duchess Sophie's Puma trainers, you'll find they're currently reduced to £28 for Amazon's Big Deal Day and there's never been a better time to pick up a pair. They are classic and easy to style, with the slight elevation from the chunkier sole.
If you are looking for something still very neutral but a little different to Duchess Sophie's trainers, then the Carina style also comes in black with a white sole. They are a stylish option to have in your wardrobe all year round and are also currently reduced.
Currently reduced for Amazon Big Deal Day like Duchess Sophie's trainers, these Puma Shuffle trainers have a slightly more streamlined sole. The black and white colourway makes a statement, but without being too much and the neutral colours mean these are still incredibly easy to style.
Shop More Trainers
Depending on your size, the discount varies, but these classic white trainers from Puma are also currently reduced. They have a rubber sole and a textured midsole, as well as an 80s-inspired design.
These white Puma trainers are also reduced, with prices varying by size, and they have a sleek silhouette with subtle silver branding. They have a leather upper with a perforated vamp and a rubber midsole and outsole.
Platform trainers might not be for everyone, but if you love a lot of elevation with the sole of your sneakers then these are well worth adding to your autumn wardrobe. The design does all the talking, with the chunky sole and they'd look great with tailored pieces for a smart-casual look.
With a durable leather upper and minimal gold Puma branding, these trainers make a statement whilst still being incredibly versatile. They come in black and white as well, though the Duchess of Edinburgh’s single-tone trainers are perhaps slightly easier to style with a variety of other colours and patterns. She was spotted wearing hers earlier this year with a gorgeous tailored outfit during a visit to the All England Open Badminton Championships with Prince Edward.
Proving her smart-casual styling credentials (as if they were ever in any doubt!), the senior royal paired her trainers with checked trousers, a tailored blazer and a simple black knit underneath. Of course, this outfit would also have been stunning with a pair of her best black boots to give it a wintery twist, but nothing brings together comfort and style quite like her Puma trainers did here.
Duchess Sophie’s trainers added a slightly sporty and relaxed feel that balanced out the formality of the rest of her outfit. For a day-to-day look these shoes would work with your favourite denim jeans and a jumper, or with sleek gym leggings. They require minimal styling effort when you just want to head quickly out the door, confident in your outfit choice and Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr believes that you can’t go far wrong with these Puma trainers.
"Whilst Kate's white trainer of choice is the Superga plimsolls, Sophie loves the slightly chunkier Carina style by Puma," she says. "Cara Delevingne is a fan too, and they're the kind of trainers that will work with everything in your wardrobe, making them worth every penny."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Trainers with a slightly chunkier sole give you elevation without resorting to wearing heels and Duchess Sophie’s love for this style extended into her wearing platform espadrilles from Toms a lot this summer. However, the unpredictability of autumn weather means that she’s likely packed these away for another season now and trainers don’t have this downside.
Especially if they’re crafted from durable leather like Duchess Sophie’s Puma trainers, a pair of white trainers aren’t seasonally specific. Worn with cosy socks or tights, they’re an all-rounder shoe that can be reached for whenever you want to look cool and casual.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Jennifer Lopez's hair stylist swears by this Olaplex hair treatment to add 'shine, hydration, smoothness and body' - snap it up for 30% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale
Getting healthy, shining hair is more affordable than ever thanks to the Olaplex deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I don't like to shop on Amazon Prime Day - but I always stock up on this nutrition essential in the sale
Protein powder is for everyone - and the PhD Nutrition Diet Plant Vegan Protein Powder is my go-to every single time, says Health Editor Grace Walsh
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Queen Mary's elevated snowy day look makes us excited for colder weather - her cosy boots and insulated trousers are practical and sophisticated
Queen Mary proved you can keep cosy in the snow and still look impossibly chic
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kindle models: Which Kindle is best for you?
Ready to invest in a Kindle but not sure which model to go for? This guide will help you choose the device that best suits
By Amelia Yeomans Last updated
-
Hello comfort, Kate Middleton's pumpkin-toned knitted two-piece was made for October cosiness
The Princess of Wales's knitted co-ord from 2023 proves that comfort and elegance go hand-in-hand and we're copying this style
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie is the picture of bold elegance in dark florals with candy pink nails
The Duchess of Edinburgh's sophisticated outfit proved that florals and shades of pink work just as well in autumn as they do in summer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's terracotta pink jumper and T-shirt hybrid is the style solution we need in the current weather - it’s the perfect outfit base
Duchess Sophie's knitted top is the perfect staple to build a outfit around and the earthy pink shade is a brilliant alternative to jewel tones
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s elevated yet affordable accessory that Kate Middleton rarely wears is a fast-track to sophisticated styling
Princess Beatrice is a huge fan of headbands and they're such a cost-effective way to add glamour and fun to even the simplest of outfits
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Skating in style, Pippa Middleton’s gilet, black jeans and leopard print scarf are perfect for looking chic on the rink this winter
Pippa Middleton's ice skating outfit consists of cosy staples with a pop of pattern and we're feeling inspired by this cold weather styling
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Beatrice's cosy duvet coat from her pregnancy announcement has us rushing to invest in one for frosty days
Princess Beatrice is a fan of a practical coat and her snuggly duvet one is the perfect choice for the colder months
By Emma Shacklock Published