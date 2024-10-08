Duchess Sophie's Puma trainers are the lowest price we've seen - such a bargain for a cool royal-approved shoe staple

Duchess Sophie’s Puma trainers are currently the lowest price we’ve seen in a while and this is a bargain for a cool royal-approved shoe.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is known for her impeccable sense of style and although she’s an expert at dressing for smart royal occasions, she also loves mixing and matching smarter and casual pieces together. This means she often finds herself reaching for a pair of her best white trainers to add a relaxed edge to an outfit and one of her pairs is by Puma. Comfy yet stylish, Duchess Sophie’s Puma trainers are the Carina style and if you’ve been eyeing them up to add to your autumn capsule wardrobe, you might be intrigued to discover they’re now down to £28 on Amazon.

This 53% discount makes them a much more affordable choice to become your next staple shoe and they’re slightly chunkier than the Princess of Wales’s beloved Superga plimsoll trainers which are also beautiful. Duchess Sophie’s Puma trainers have a rubber sole and the design has a nod to the classic tennis shoe silhouette.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Shop Duchess Sophie's Puma Trainers

Puma Carina Trainers Was £59.95, Now £28 at Amazon When you choose your size in Duchess Sophie's Puma trainers, you'll find they're currently reduced to £28 for Amazon's Big Deal Day and there's never been a better time to pick up a pair. They are classic and easy to style, with the slight elevation from the chunkier sole. Puma Carina Trainer in Black Was £59.99, Now £28 at Amazon If you are looking for something still very neutral but a little different to Duchess Sophie's trainers, then the Carina style also comes in black with a white sole. They are a stylish option to have in your wardrobe all year round and are also currently reduced. Puma Shuffle Trainers Was £50, Now £23.74 at Amazon Currently reduced for Amazon Big Deal Day like Duchess Sophie's trainers, these Puma Shuffle trainers have a slightly more streamlined sole. The black and white colourway makes a statement, but without being too much and the neutral colours mean these are still incredibly easy to style.

Shop More Trainers

Puma Cali WN's Trainers Was £75, Now £30-£49.89 at Amazon Depending on your size, the discount varies, but these classic white trainers from Puma are also currently reduced. They have a rubber sole and a textured midsole, as well as an 80s-inspired design. Puma Carina 2.0 Trainers Was £52, Now £25.92-£44 at Amazon These white Puma trainers are also reduced, with prices varying by size, and they have a sleek silhouette with subtle silver branding. They have a leather upper with a perforated vamp and a rubber midsole and outsole. Puma Karmen L Trainers Was £62, Now £33.25 at Amazon Platform trainers might not be for everyone, but if you love a lot of elevation with the sole of your sneakers then these are well worth adding to your autumn wardrobe. The design does all the talking, with the chunky sole and they'd look great with tailored pieces for a smart-casual look.

With a durable leather upper and minimal gold Puma branding, these trainers make a statement whilst still being incredibly versatile. They come in black and white as well, though the Duchess of Edinburgh’s single-tone trainers are perhaps slightly easier to style with a variety of other colours and patterns. She was spotted wearing hers earlier this year with a gorgeous tailored outfit during a visit to the All England Open Badminton Championships with Prince Edward.

Proving her smart-casual styling credentials (as if they were ever in any doubt!), the senior royal paired her trainers with checked trousers, a tailored blazer and a simple black knit underneath. Of course, this outfit would also have been stunning with a pair of her best black boots to give it a wintery twist, but nothing brings together comfort and style quite like her Puma trainers did here.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie’s trainers added a slightly sporty and relaxed feel that balanced out the formality of the rest of her outfit. For a day-to-day look these shoes would work with your favourite denim jeans and a jumper, or with sleek gym leggings. They require minimal styling effort when you just want to head quickly out the door, confident in your outfit choice and Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr believes that you can’t go far wrong with these Puma trainers.

"Whilst Kate's white trainer of choice is the Superga plimsolls, Sophie loves the slightly chunkier Carina style by Puma," she says. "Cara Delevingne is a fan too, and they're the kind of trainers that will work with everything in your wardrobe, making them worth every penny."

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Trainers with a slightly chunkier sole give you elevation without resorting to wearing heels and Duchess Sophie’s love for this style extended into her wearing platform espadrilles from Toms a lot this summer. However, the unpredictability of autumn weather means that she’s likely packed these away for another season now and trainers don’t have this downside.

Especially if they’re crafted from durable leather like Duchess Sophie’s Puma trainers, a pair of white trainers aren’t seasonally specific. Worn with cosy socks or tights, they’re an all-rounder shoe that can be reached for whenever you want to look cool and casual.