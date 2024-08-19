Jennifer Aniston's white jeans, simple black vest and timeless shoulder bag are proof that wardrobe basics can be so stylish
Jennifer is a pro at turning simple pieces into oh-so stylish outfits - and we love this white jeans look
Jennifer Aniston's combination of crisp white jeans, a simple black vest and a timeless black shoulder bag just goes to show that your wardrobe basics are so key when it comes to creating wearable and stylish looks.
When it comes to celebrities that inspire us fashion-wise, Jennifer is someone in particular who motivates us to create a capsule wardrobe full of simple yet versatile pieces.
While statement looks and bold colour trends can be fun to wear, stripping your clothes collection back and relying on lowkey focal items can make it so much easier to get the most out of your clothes and decide what to wear each day.
And elevating simple pieces to create effortlessly stylish looks is something we've been admiring Jen for for decades - and we're still in love with the way she wore her turned-up white jeans back in summer 2016.
Copy Jennifer's White Jeans Look
Stepping out in New York City, Jennifer created the perfect mix of cool, casual and chic in her low-rise white jeans with turned-up hems. Creating outfits with white jeans might seem like a daunting prospect that leaves you always reaching for your trusty blue denim, but the Friends actress demonstrated that it can be as simple as grabbing a basic black cami.
Tucking her strappy black vest into the loose-fitting jeans, Jennifer accessorised with a seriously timeless black leather shoulder bag and added a pair of slick aviator sunglasses with delicate gold frames.
While the look would be perfect with both a pair of your best white trainers or a pair of comfy summer sandals, Jen added a touch of glamour to the outfit as she strutted in a pair of tan wedge heels - a shoe collection essential.
Caroline Parr, woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, simply adores Jennifer's lowkey white jeans look and praised it for showing that easy outfits can be some of the best.
"Jennifer Aniston is undoubtedly the best in the business when it comes to elevated wardrobe basics. This monochrome combination of white jeans and a simple black camisole needs only some tan wedge sandals and a gold necklace to look incredibly chic," Caroline says.
"The jeans are exactly the right straight but not skinny silhouette, and she proves that sometimes less is definitely more!"
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
