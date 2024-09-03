Jennifer Aniston’s sultry satin skirt and chic stiletto boots are a failsafe style pairing for autumn evenings out

Jennifer Aniston’s sultry satin skirt and chic heeled boots are a failsafe style pairing for autumn evenings out.

The time has come to start putting together our autumn capsule wardrobe and whilst many people will be focused on the cosy knits and denim pieces, we shouldn’t forget to include a few more evening-appropriate staples too. An autumn evening out has us swapping our best white trainers for heeled boots and a satin midi skirt is the perfect style pairing for them if you want to look elegant yet sultry. This combination is one that Jennifer Aniston opted for back in 2019 for an appearance at The Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert and we can’t help still turning to this outfit for autumnal inspiration five years later.

Tonal dressing is a chic fashion formula followed by the likes of the Princess of Wales and Geri Halliwell-Horner, and on this occasion Jennifer Aniston was also fully on board as she stepped out in New York in an all-black outfit. Her satin skirt was perhaps the star of the show, with its gorgeous sheen, asymmetric hem and lace trim.

Recreate Jennifer Aniston's Outfit

Mango Black Blazer Was £99.99, Now £49.99 at John Lewis Currently reduced in the sale, there's never been a better time to add this tailored black blazer to your autumn wardrobe. The V-neck lapel collar is such a classic detail and the slightly oversized design makes it a great piece for layering. Throw over a satin skirt and top to get a Jennifer Aniston-esque look. Whistles Black Midi Skirt £119 for Whistles If you want to recreate Jennifer Aniston's sultry satin skirt look from 2019 then this skirt is a lovely option to get a similar feel. It has a pretty lace trim, an asymmetric hem and a regular fit. Style with a matching black top, blazer and boots or make it more daytime-appropriate with trainers and a cosy knit. M&S Black Ankle Boots £69 at M&S Black suede boots are a wardrobe staple for a reason and these are so classic and easy to wear. The side zip fastening is there for ease and M&S's Insolia® technology redistributes weight from the balls of your feet, helping to make them more comfortable.

Satin skirts have become increasingly popular in recent years and they’re surprisingly versatile when it comes to wearing them both day-to-day and for evenings out. To dress them down you can easily pair them with a simple T-shirt or a cosy knit and a pair of flat boots or trainers, but as Jennifer proved, they can be elevated equally fabulously.

The unique details on her satin skirt made it stand-out from the styling crowd as the lace was delicate and subtle. It accentuated the asymmetric silhouette and drew the eye downwards to her suede heeled boots. They had streamlined sock boot shape with a timeless pointed toe and the combination of these two features are very flattering if you want your boots to have a leg-elongating effect.

Most of us will have a pair of black ankle boots in our collection and if you’ve never considered wearing them with a satin skirt before then you might just be tempted after seeing how gorgeous Jennifer Aniston’s outfit was. Both her skirt and boots had incredibly pared-back designs which gave the actor’s look a sophisticated feel - something she added to with her choice of jacket.

On this rainy New York evening Jennifer layered up with a single-breasted black blazer that fell to just below her waist. The long sleeves ended in tapered cuffs and she wore it open over her black shirt and satin skirt. When dressing in one colour it’s always a lovely idea to incorporate some textural contrasts in place of a colour contrast and Jennifer certainly did that with her outfit here.

The smart fabric of her tailored jacket against the lustre of her skirt and the softness of her suede boots ensured her look had real depth to it and allowed each individual item to shine. If you wanted to replicate this kind of style but aren’t a fan of wearing all black, you could easily do so with other hues, such as brown boots, a chocolate brown satin skirt and a brown blazer.

Jennifer Aniston finished off her autumnal outfit with a pop of pink blush on her cheeks and a matching pink-toned lipstick. She’s long been a fan of wavy hairstyles and wore her signature honey blonde tresses loose in waves, which helped to add a softness to her look. This was such a beautiful autumnal evening outfit from the star and one that we will be adding to our style rotation this season.