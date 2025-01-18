Jennifer Aniston's unexpected winter coat style is ultra chic when paired with knee high boots

Jennifer Aniston's peacoat is the winter alternative to blazers we're relying on to keep us warm as we recreate her chic, elevated casual look.

Blazers are a staple in any and every capsule wardrobe, with their crisply tailored look working to instantly elevate any outfit. Whether you're pairing a sleek, black blazer with a sophisticated suit for the office or you throw a boxy, oversized style over a chic cashmere jumper and slip into your favourite white trainers for a casual yet oh-so stunning laid-back look, we know that they're always going to look good.

But, in the depths of winter, blazers don't always offer as much warmth as the cold weather demands. That's why we we're delighted to come across Jennifer Aniston's peacoat and knee high boots look from back in 2010 - the flattering winter coat style gives the same elevated look of a blazer with loads more warmth thanks to the relaxed, oversized fit and longline hem.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Shop Jennifer's Look

If you know how to style a blazer, you'll also know how to style a peacoat. The two jacket styles are so similar, with them both boasting smart double-breasted silhouettes, crisply tailored lapels and versatile fits that make them as perfect for finishing off formal looks as they are for adding warmth to your everyday, casual outfits.

But while they can work with literally any outfit, we think that keeping it simple with a look like Jennifer's is the chicest way to go.

Just look at how her pairing of simple, wardrobe staples here works to create an understated outfit that still oozes sophistication. We can see her crisp white shirt peeking out from the collar of her coat, with the brilliant shade creating a clean and sleek look against the sharp black of her coat. By keeping the top buttons undone, we still get the formal feel that a shirt brings with it, but the style feels more laid back and ties in better with the other more casual elements she added to the look.

The skinny jeans are what keep this outfit firmly in the realm of casual, with Jennifer's styling giving the super comfortable jeans style a more business-casual flair. With the legs tucked into a pair of brown suede knee high boots, we get a sleek and streamline look that balances out the relaxed fit of the coat - and the choice of brown boots was a clever thought.

With the suede adding some soft, winter-ready texture to the look, the brown shade softens the entire outfit. A pair of black, patent leather knee highs would've look great for sure, but it also would have brought a much more striking, harsh and formal feel to the look. Instead, with the softer brown tone and fabric, the casual feel of the look is highlighted.

The colour also highlights the stunning blonde lowlights streaked through Jennifer's voluminous, blown-out hair. It's a stunning sun-kissed look that cements this style as one of our favourite highlighted hair looks out there - Though, of course, there will never be a time when we're not envious of the actress's glossy strands.