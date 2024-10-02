Forget Meg Ryan Fall, we're having a Jennifer Aniston Autumn - her khaki hiking boots are perfect for teaming with jeans

Her classic black sweater, blue jeans and ankle boots look is easy to recreate

Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 30th Santa Barbara International Film Festival - Montecito Award held at Arlington Theatre on January 30, 2015 in Santa Barbara, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

Jennifer Aniston is a constant source of style inspiration in the summer months thanks to her love of flip-flops, trainers and stylish sandals. But her collection of wintry boots is just as impressive!

From knee highs to high heel desert boots, she's been pictured wearing plenty of chic pairs suede boots, but our ultimate favorite has to be these khaki lace up boots. The hiking style, olive green colour and ankle length lend themselves perfectly to wearing with the best jeans for your body type, and I love that Jennifer paired them with cozy socks too.

This outfit is from a day out in New York in September 2011, but it really does look just as fresh today. The simple black sweater is a classic, and the fedora hat further elevates this whole ensemble. Move over, Meg Ryan: you've got a rival when it comes to fall style icons!

Jennifer Aniston seen shopping in lower Manhattan on September 20, 2011 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop hiking boots

Tan Suede Hiking Boots on model Editor's pick

Mint Velvet Tan Suede Hiking Boots

The shearling tongue, suede finish and rich brown colour all add up to these boots looking much more expensive than they are. Think how many times you'll wear these in the next few months, and the math just makes sense.

Bos. & Co. Ada Waterproof Hiker Boot

Bos. & Co. Ada Waterproof Hiker Boot

If it's the green color of Jen's boots that caught your attention, these have got your name written all over them. One reviewer wrote: "These are super comfortable, with an overall good quality leather and construction.... I feel like I could walk several miles in these with no pain."

Leather Waterproof Chunky Sole Boots
Timberland Leather Waterproof Chunky Sole Boots

You can't go too far wrong with Timberland when it comes to lace up boots, and at just under $80, these are not to be missed. Keep it simple with blue jeans and a cable knit sweater for cooler days.

woman&home's fashion writer Amelia Yeomans tells us why this archive look is proving to be such a hit here with the fashion team: "Although there's no going wrong with classic black boots, khaki makes for an unexpected and subtle hint of color that is just as versatile as darker hues.

"Whilst rich browns and deep blacks can sometimes come across slightly harsh, a muted green pairs beautifully with lighter denim and bright neutrals - and it has a true autumnal feel that will never date."

How to style hiking boots

G-STAR RAW Women's Kate Boyfriend Fit Jeans
G-STAR RAW Kate Boyfriend Fit Jeans

Looser fit and slightly cropped jeans will work best with hiking boots, so these jeans are well worth considering. It might not be the first place you think of, but the best jeans on Amazon will surprise you.

The Classic Crew in Cashmere
Everlane The Classic Crew in Cashmere

A black cashmere sweater should be top of your list for the new season. Can you think of any outfit this won't go with? Our point precisely!

Brixton Wesley Wool Fedora
Brixton Wesley Wool Fedora

For an added bit of Jen An flair, a Fedora hat will finish off your casual outfit perfectly. This style is pretty much universally flattering, and is available in different sizes, so don't be put off if you don't normally have a head for hats.

Topics
Jennifer Aniston
Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸