Forget Meg Ryan Fall, we're having a Jennifer Aniston Autumn - her khaki hiking boots are perfect for teaming with jeans
Her classic black sweater, blue jeans and ankle boots look is easy to recreate
Jennifer Aniston is a constant source of style inspiration in the summer months thanks to her love of flip-flops, trainers and stylish sandals. But her collection of wintry boots is just as impressive!
From knee highs to high heel desert boots, she's been pictured wearing plenty of chic pairs suede boots, but our ultimate favorite has to be these khaki lace up boots. The hiking style, olive green colour and ankle length lend themselves perfectly to wearing with the best jeans for your body type, and I love that Jennifer paired them with cozy socks too.
This outfit is from a day out in New York in September 2011, but it really does look just as fresh today. The simple black sweater is a classic, and the fedora hat further elevates this whole ensemble. Move over, Meg Ryan: you've got a rival when it comes to fall style icons!
Shop hiking boots
Editor's pick
The shearling tongue, suede finish and rich brown colour all add up to these boots looking much more expensive than they are. Think how many times you'll wear these in the next few months, and the math just makes sense.
If it's the green color of Jen's boots that caught your attention, these have got your name written all over them. One reviewer wrote: "These are super comfortable, with an overall good quality leather and construction.... I feel like I could walk several miles in these with no pain."
woman&home's fashion writer Amelia Yeomans tells us why this archive look is proving to be such a hit here with the fashion team: "Although there's no going wrong with classic black boots, khaki makes for an unexpected and subtle hint of color that is just as versatile as darker hues.
"Whilst rich browns and deep blacks can sometimes come across slightly harsh, a muted green pairs beautifully with lighter denim and bright neutrals - and it has a true autumnal feel that will never date."
How to style hiking boots
Looser fit and slightly cropped jeans will work best with hiking boots, so these jeans are well worth considering. It might not be the first place you think of, but the best jeans on Amazon will surprise you.
A black cashmere sweater should be top of your list for the new season. Can you think of any outfit this won't go with? Our point precisely!
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
