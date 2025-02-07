Worried a black blazer is boring? Jennifer Aniston just proved they're always a great idea

Jennifer Aniston has proved that we shouldn’t be worried about black blazers being too boring.

A black blazer is a classic for a reason but that doesn’t stop us from sometimes fearing we’re not being adventurous enough when we wear ours again and again. It’s a staple in our winter capsule wardrobe, both for the daytime and evenings out, and it goes with so many outfits. Thankfully, our worries have been proved wrong by Jennifer Aniston, who recently showcased why a black blazer is always a brilliant style idea. The Hollywood actor joined Selena Gomez on 5th February to host a Galentine’s Day celebration in LA with their beauty brands LolaVie and Rare Beauty.

Both women went for head-to-toe black outfits and Jennifer Aniston shared a glimpse of them in a video posted on Instagram to celebrate the event. The Friends star opted for a longline black blazer that appeared to be single breasted and had all the timeless details we’d expect - notched lapels, long sleeves and pockets.

Shop Black Blazers Like Jennifer's

Zara Black Single Breasted Blazer £59.99 at Zara Classic and simple, this black blazer is on the more affordable side for a jacket and is beautifully tailored. It's single breasted and has a notch lapel collar, long sleeves that you can roll up like Jennifer's and pockets. Shoulder pads give it extra structure for that smart feel. Lands' End Black Crepe Blazer Was £115.36, Now £86.51 at Nordstrom This blazer is the perfect blend of comfort and sophistication and is made from lightweight fabric that means you can wear this in the summer as well as over chunky jumpers in the colder months. The material has a subtle texture to it and we would style this with blue jeans for a smart-casual outfit. Wit & Wisdom Stretch Blazer Was £121.99, Now £73.19 at Nordstrom Also available in white, this timeless black blazer is single breasted and fastens at the front with a single button. The peaked lapels are made from satin which gives this a tuxedo feel and makes it ideal for wearing for evenings out and special occasions with a black dress or tailored trousers.

Complete The Look

& Other Stories Merino Turtleneck £57 at & Other Stories This turtleneck jumper is such an easy staple to throw on with a black blazer and jeans for a polished everyday look. It's crafted from 100% merino wool and has a streamlined silhouette. This design also comes in several other stunning neutral colours. Open Edit Wide Leg Pants Was £57.29, Now £34.37 at Nordstrom Whether or not you imagine yourself styling them with a black blazer to create a co-ord, these trousers are a gorgeous staple to have in your collection. They're wide leg which makes them so comfy and you can wear everything from heeled boots to trainers with these. H&M Gold-Plated Hinged Bangle £54.99 at H&M This bangle has a handy hinge closure and H&M describes it as being gold-plated brass. It has a lovely shine to it but isn't too dressy to wear with more relaxed outfits as well as for special occasions.

We’re equally big fans of a double breasted blazer, but when you want a more sleek and streamlined look that’s a little less business-chic, a single breasted design is your best friend. Jennifer made hers even cooler by rolling up the sleeves to just below her elbow and left it unbuttoned at the front so that it draped beautifully over the rest of her outfit.

If you’re ever unsure about whether a black blazer is too much for a particular occasion, these two styling tricks help make one more relaxed and effortless. We also love a less structured fabric like linen for summer and lighter colours but a black blazer is a year-round winner.

The neutral shade means it goes with everything and although a black blazer will always bring some structure and smartness to a look, it can also be made more casual depending on what you wear it with.

Jennifer Aniston went sultry and sophisticated with the rest of her outfit and wore tailored black wide leg trousers and a turtleneck top with a plunging keyhole detail. A co-ord is a lovely alternative to dresses and jumpsuits for special events and the trousers complemented the tailoring of Jennifer’s black blazer. Keeping to a single colour with her outfit for the Galentine’s Day celebration made it very striking and elegant, though you could easily do the same thing in a more everyday way.

Swap trousers for black jeans and a dressy top for one of your best cashmere jumpers and you’ll have a put-together ensemble that’s cosy and casual. Jennifer Aniston finished off her look with a statement gold bangle for a touch of glamour and we wouldn’t be surprised to see her re-wear this outfit - or a version of it - throughout 2025.

(Image credit: Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty)

Over the years we’ve often seen her style different black blazers with blue jeans for a smart-casual look. It’s an outfit formula that never fails her and shows that it’s a great one to take inspiration from too. We particularly admire the black cropped blazer and mid-blue bootcut jeans Jennifer wore in 2022 as she filmed The Morning Show on Coney Island. Even though she was working at the time, this wouldn’t look out of place for her day-to-day.