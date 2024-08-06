Jasmine Harman's belted olive green swimsuit stopped us in our tracks - it’s the perfect flattering shade for an end-of-summer holiday
Jasmine Harman's belted olive green swimsuit is such a gorgeous option if you want to wear bolder shades but love neutral tones
Jasmine Harman’s olive green swimsuit is the perfect flattering shade for an end-of-summer holiday.
Finding the best swimwear for your body shape can often feel like a bit of an ordeal but once you’ve found the ideal style that works for you, the fun part starts. We love adding a few bolder tones and patterns into our collection, alongside the staple pieces from the best swimsuit brands we’ve invested in. If you tend to find yourself reaching for black and white swimsuits but want to embrace more colours, then a khaki or olive green is a great mid-point between vibrant tones and neutrals. It’s also incredibly beautiful - as A Place in the Sun’s Jasmine Harman has showcased with her own go-to green swimming costume.
She’s been a presenter of the property show for two decades and in her downtime from filming, Jasmine still gets good use out of her swimsuits, especially now she’s moved to Spain herself. Taking to Instagram in April last year on a sunny Saturday morning Jasmine said that after a busy week of filming it was “time to relax by the pool” and shared a gorgeous snap of herself in an olive screen swimsuit.
Shop Green Swimwear
Style with the matching high-leg bikini bottoms or with a contrasting colour - either way, this top is sure to make a statement on holiday. There's a sparkling sheen to the fabric and the top has a cami-style design, with lightly padded cups and a scooped neckline.
If you've been inspired by Jasmine's olive green swimsuit, then this is another option that embraces green as the colour of holiday season. It has a modest keyhole detail at the front with an intricately plaited adornment running through it and up either side.
This had panelling down the front and a matching belt which are both very flattering details if you want to accentuate your waist. Jasmine’s green swimsuit also had a feminine sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps and whilst it might not be a design that upholds the biggest swimwear trends of this year, it’s timelessness is exactly what makes this so beautiful.
The colour is another stand-out feature of the presenter’s Saturday morning outfit and we can’t help but admire the wearability of this rich olive-khaki tone. Olive green isn’t too dark or light and strikes a great balance between neutral hues like black, white and camel and brighter emerald or pistachio greens. There was an earthiness to Jasmine’s swimsuit colour that means it’s not daunting to wear and it would work particularly gloriously with raffia, tan or brown accessories which all have a warm undertone.
Jasmine protected her eyes from the glare of the sun with a pair of brown tortoiseshell sunglasses. They had wide arms and what looked to be cat-eye shaped frames, adding a touch of glamour into the presenter’s look. She added a simple pair of pearl drop earrings and went for bright red polish on her fingernails.
Whilst the A Place in the Sun star frequently wears fun patterned swimsuits, she’s also partial to a more pared-back, old-school Hollywood glamour look with her swimwear too. We’re also huge fans of Jasmine’s scarlet swimsuit, floppy hat and red lipstick combination which was also posted on her Instagram page last year.
Jasmine’s olive green swimsuit look has a similarly classic and elegant feel to this red one. It seems that her green swimming costume is also one of her go-tos for when she’s filming, as in April 2024 she shared a sneak peek of herself wearing what looks like the exact same swimsuit beside a pool, in front of the A Place in the Sun cameras.
On this occasion the belt seems to have been removed, but however she wears it, Jasmine Harman's olive green swimsuit is one we'll be taking inspiration from for any end-of-summer holidays.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
