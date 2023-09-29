If we do say so ourselves, Julianne Moore was on fire in a plunging black gown last night

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The 62-year-old actress stunned at the 2023 Albie Awards in a floor-length black gown with a glamorous plunging neckline, and she looks absolutely incredible.

On 28 Sept., A-listers from around the world, spanning industries, flocked to New York City to celebrate the Albie Awards - a ceremony put on by the Clooney Foundation For Justice that honors "courageous defenders of justice who are at great risk for what they do."

Amal and George Clooney, who founded the organization and award ceremony, named after Justice Albie Sachs - a South African man subjected to jail and then exile for his activism against the apartheid regime.

Among the many celebrities to attend the prestigious award ceremony, including the likes of Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and of course, the Clooneys, was Julianne Moore, who caught everyone's eye in an absolutely stunning long black gown for the occasion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julianne absolutely stunned in this floor-length black gown, which featured a very glamorous plunging neckline, as well as a slit in the leg that was raised to about her mid-thigh. Highlighting her incredible legs further, she wore a pair of strappy black heels, which featured a Mary Jane-like strap across the middle, clad with diamonds all the way across the foot.

To accessorize her look, she wore a pair of fabulous gold earrings, which featured a large circular gold hoop on the bottom - which, btw, went perfectly with the subtle gold buckles that were on the straps of her gown. She also sported a simple black clutch purse.

Her long red hair cascaded elegantly down her back, and she kept her makeup look fairly simple, just going for an understated glam look.

She walked on the red carpet for the event alongside her husband (whom she's been married to for 20 years!!!), Bart Freundlich, who also works in Hollywood as a film director. He wore a handsome black suit with a black tie which perfectly complemented Julianne's stunning gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this year, after celebrating her 20th wedding anniversary with Bart, she opened up about what she thinks helps keep their marriage happy and healthy.

"I think you both have to want to be together. Find somebody who's as interested in you as you are in them," she told People.

She also sweetly stated that, above all else, Bart really makes her laugh. "Bart has always made me laugh so hard that my eyelids start to flip up. My God, does he make me laugh," she said, reminiscing.