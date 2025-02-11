Holly Willoughby just jumped on the summer belt trend set to be big in 2025

Holly Willoughby is on board with a beautiful summer belt trend that’s set to be big over the coming months.

Accessories can transform an outfit from an everyday failsafe into something a lot more striking and whilst February isn’t cooperating with our hopes for sunny weather, that doesn’t stop us eyeing up spring/summer pieces. There’s so many wearable spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 but if we had to pick one of our favourites it surely has to be raffia belts. Woven accessories are so chic and Holly Willoughby has embraced this summer belt trend with open arms. She’s presenting Netflix’s Celebrity Bear Hunt and in honour of episode 2 she shared a gorgeous snap of herself in Costa Rica wearing a belted Zimmermann playsuit.

This exquisite piece is no longer available to buy, but Zimmermann still makes a very similar playsuit in white linen and it seems that it’s part of their signature design to include a woven belt.

Shop Raffia Belts Like Holly's

Anthropologie Cream Woven Belt £80 at Anthropologie Also available in two other shades, this cream leather belt has an on-trend woven design and will instantly add a touch more texture into your outfits. It's still classic enough to be very versatile and it would be a lovely contrast against a black jumpsuit or jeans. The White Company Woven Belt £45 at The White Company Made from comfortable stretchy woven material, this belt is such a versatile addition to your accessory collection. It can be worn with everything from oversized shirts to a dress and can be coordinated with other raffia accessories too. Perfect for winter getaways or just to add a spring-like feel to an outfit. Sézane Selena Natural Raffia Belt £75 at Sézane With its woven design and light beige colour, this waist belt screams summer - no matter the weather outside! It will come into its own in the warmer months and we'd wear it with everything from jeans to linen trousers. The buckle is gold-toned and the belt comes in three sizes.

Shop More Raffia Accessories

M&S Straw Tote Bag £49.50 at M&S Whether you're about to get off for sunnier climes or are cleverly being prepared for the change in seasons, this tote bag is well worth picking up now. It has two rose gold-toned handles that give it a luxurious edge and it has a magnetic fastening to keep your essentials secure. Phase Eight Raffia Sliders £79 at Phase Eight We're already eyeing up a pair of these in case they sell out when spring arrives. They're the perfect shoe when you want to feel elevated and elegant but don't want to reach for heels. With a one-tone outfit these raffia slides would be very striking. Cos Woven Straw Hat £55 at H&M Intricately woven from straw, this hat comes in both beige and black and is such a practical but chic piece to wear in the sun. To make it even more fun you could tie a brightly coloured or patterned ribbon around the brim to coordinate it to your outfits.

Holly’s playsuit was made from black linen and had a smart collar and a halterneck design that made it very breathable and lightweight for the hot weather. The shorts were flowy and loose to give the playsuit a more relaxed feel and the woven belt was attached via delicate loops.

Whether you’re accessorising your best jumpsuits, playsuits, dresses or even jeans, a belt is a brilliant accessory for both practical and style reasons. Adding one can give an outfit more structure and shaping and is lovely for accentuating your waist.

If you choose a vibrant raffia belt to go with a more neutral outfit it can give it a fun edge and the woven straw-esque design itself is so stunning. It immediately evokes a sense of summer and we can imagine ourselves getting so much wear out of a raffia belt like Holly’s when the seasons change. The Duchess of Edinburgh is also a big raffia belt fan and recently wore a belted floral Zimmermann skirt in Nepal.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It might seem too early to worry about summer styling, but so many pieces sell out and woman&home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr believes raffia belts are a simple summer trend to ease into wearing and you can style them right now with jeans or dresses.

"As we start looking (and hoping!) ahead to warmer weather, raffia belts are an easy way to start working summer trends into your wardrobe," she says. "Prada has got an amazing splurge option, but Sézane's £75 version is top of my shopping list. Wear them with jeans, or to create an hourglass figure with shirt dresses."

Holly wore her trendy raffia belt in the Costa Rican sunshine and we wouldn’t be surprised if she wore some more raffia belts or accessories when warmer weather arrives in the UK. For a put-together holiday or summer look, coordinate your raffia belt to a woven tote bag and sandals and together they’ll scream summer in the best way.

The Celebrity Bear Hunt host instead wore her belted playsuit with lace-up boots from her collaboration with Grenson. They toughened up the elegant playsuit and were sturdy enough for the terrain but still very fashion-forward. We’ve seen Holly wear these combat boots in different colours in other photos she’s posted in recent days, including with a khaki skirt and T-shirt for an effortless episode 1 outfit.