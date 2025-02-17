Holly Willoughby just shared a rare glimpse of her off duty style in slouchy blue jeans and cosy quarter zip

Holly does lowkey dressing just as well as she does glam - her comfy jeans and camel knit are proof

Holly Willoughby attends the "Celebrity Bear Hunt" Special Screening at the Odeon West End on February 04, 2025 in London, England.
Holly Willoughby shared a rare glimpse of her off duty wardrobe with a combination of comfy blue jeans and a cosy quarter zip knit.

The iconic British TV presenter has become known for her impeccable style over the years, both on and off screen. Whether it's her gorgeous red carpet gowns or her cool outdoorsy looks on set of Celebrity Bear Hunt (think her snake print mini skirt and lace up boots), Holly's fashion sense never fail to prove that she's one of the best dressed women in showbiz.

And while her smart-casual outfits and glam night out looks never miss the mark, we love it when we get a chance to see her cosy weekend style picks. Taking to Instagram recently, Holly shared sweet footage of herself lounging on the sofa at home, spending time with Labrador puppy, Bambi.

Shop Holly's Off Duty Style

H&M Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans
H&M Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans

With a flattering high waist and sleek slim leg design, these H&M jeans are a bargain buy and super versatile.

Nobody's Child Beige V-Neck Collared Knitted Jumper
Nobody's Child Beige V-Neck Collared Knitted Jumper

With a cute collar and V-neck detail, this Nobody's Child knit would make a gorgeous addition to any winter capsule wardrobe.

Uniqlo Heattech Half Socks
Uniqlo Heattech Half Socks

A simple sock drawer staple, a good quality pair of white ankle socks always work with jeans.

Straight Leg Jeans
Fatface Straight Leg Jeans

Comfy, cool and classic, this pair of Fatface straight leg jeans will fit seamlessly into countless outfits all year round.

Reiss Wool-Cashmere Open-Neck Jumper in Neutral
Reiss Wool-Cashmere Open-Neck Jumper in Neutral

There's nothing like cashmere for comfort - this elegant Reiss pick provides timeless cosiness and style.

H&M 5-Pack Ankle Socks
H&M 5-Pack Ankle Socks

Giving your sock collection a refresh is essential as the seasons change and we love these H&M ankle socks for everyday wear.

In the sweet upload, Holly can be seen looking stylish yet laid back in a pair of slim straight leg jeans in a timeless blue hue. Featuring a high waisted design and distressed hems, Holly's classic denim are an essential in any casual trouser collection.

Perfect for a comfy day on the sofa, the slouchy fit of the jeans provided the ideal accompaniment to her camel-toned quarter zip knitwear.

The cosy sweater boasts an angular collared detail for a slightly smarter feel, while the neutral beige worked perfectly with the washed blue tone of Holly's jeans.

With her signature blonde bob worn in a loose up do, Holly continue to prioritise weekend comfort with the addition of a pair of crisp white cotton ankle socks that would look super cool with a pair of white trainers or toasty UGGs.

