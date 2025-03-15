Holly Willoughby’s dark floral dress and edgy studded styling is so chic for spring evenings
Her studded belt and combat boots are the perfect accessories
Molly Smith
Looking to switch up your spring florals? Holly Willoughby’s dark take on the seasonal print is so striking and easy to wear - especially paired with her studded belt and combat boots that bring an alternative feel to the dainty floral pattern.
Florals for spring may not be as groundbreaking as some of the newer spring/summer trends for 2025 that we're looking forward to trying out this year, but it feels criminal not to have at least a handful of dainty floral prints in your spring capsule wardrobe. If you're wanting to change up the look of your go-to spring dresses, Holly Willoughby has the perfect style inspiration.
Posting a snap from her new show Celebrity Bear Hunt, the presenter looked stunning in Rixo's Hebe Silk Mini Dress, which can currently be snapped up in their sale at 50% off.
With voluminous long sleeves and floating mini skirt, it's a beautiful, ultra-feminine piece with a deep and rich feel thanks to its grounding black tone. Holly styled it perfectly for everyday by adding a western-inspired studded belt and pair of practical combat boots to give the floral print an entirely new look.
Shop Holly Willoughby's Floral Look
Exact match!
Made from 100% pure silk, this mini dress is about as luxurious as it gets. Add in the voluminous long sleeves, flattering floating mini skirt and dainty floral print, and you get a beautiful, easy to wear piece that works for any event.
Boasting billowing sleeves, a gentle V-neckline and a spring-ready floating mini skirt, this floral mini dress is a beautiful high-street altnerative for Holly's RIXO piece.
With a round neckline and flattering A-line mini skirt, this dress is simplicity at its finest. Puffed sleeves add tonnes of volume to the bodice, while a subtle curved waist seam highlights the figure for a perfect fit.
With delicate diamente detailing running around the base of these boots, you get a beautiful mix of chunky, sturdy design and fun, feminine touches. The platform sole gives so much height, with the buckle detail bringing in a shining flair.
With an engraved, oversized silver buckle bringing tonnes of western-inspired, cowboy charm to this studded belt, you can easily bring an alternative edge into any outfit you wear this season.
Holly's Rixo mini dress is a super glamorous piece, with the luxe, black silk fabric giving the muted oranges and purples of the floral print a brilliant background on which to stand out and catch the eye. The billowing sleeves only add to the appeal, with a gentle puffed detail at the shoulder and a plunging V-neckline highlighting the fun and flirty silhouette.
Speaking about Holly's dark floral look, woman&home's Digital Fashion Writer, Molly Smith said, "Holly's dark floral dress is synonymous with the brand Rixo, which is well-known for botanical prints and vintage-inspired silhouettes, which are timeless."
She added, "I love the fact that Holly didn't go down the traditional route with styling by playing it safe with slingback pumps or ballet flats, in fact, her contrasting boots and a studded belt give this feminine dress a well-needed edge."
Holly proves that even though this is a super luxurious, silky piece, styling it for everyday wear is a breeze. It's a super versatile dress that, yes, can be styled with your favourite heels and a black blazer for a date-night outfit, but it can also be teamed with some chunky combat boots or a pair 2025's trendiest trainers for a more wearable, casual look.
Holly wore her current favourite go-to shoe with the RIXO mini; Grenson's Nanette boots, which are part of her collaboration with the brand. Their chunky, durable soles and tactile metal accents create an incredibly striking look, with the ankle height boot complimenting the mini length of the dress beautifully. And the style also means you can bring a bit more warmth into your spring outfits, just incase the unpredictable weather turns as it often does in these spring months.
Finishing off her outfit, Holly highlighted the alternative feel her boots brought in by accessorising with the Lara Western Studded Black Jeans Belt by Black & Brown London. This designer piece is so on-trend, with the cowboy, western-inspired feel of the engraved, oversized silver buckle perfectly meshing chic with a fun, edgy flair. The dainty studs are beautiful and tactile too, bringing in some much needed contrast against the softer florals for a contemporary, alternative style.
