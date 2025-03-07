Holly Willoughby's strappy mini dress with chunky boots proves an LBD doesn't need heels to look sensational

Holly Willoughby expertly proved an LBD doesn't require heels to look incredible as she styled a strappy halterneck mini dress by Sezane with chunky boots.

The TV host and on-screen fashion icon has been providing us with endless wardrobe insights lately. With her new presenting gig on Celebrity Bear Hunt having required her to ditch the drab British weather for the Costa Rican sunshine, Holly's social media has been awash with envy-inducing outfit snapshots and heaps of summer fashion trend inspiration.

She's tempted us to revamp our mini skirt collections with her snake print and Western style looks - and demonstrated how to combine practicality and sensational dressing, opting for chunky boots for every day of the jungle filming.

In her latest fashion update, Holly can be seen posing in front of a glorious sunset, looking immaculate in a strappy black mini dress with sultry cut out details and a cool halterneck.

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) A photo posted by on

Shop LBDs

Zara Short Stretch Dress £22.99 at Zara While a black mini dress might seem out of your comfort zone, styling an LBD like Holly has is an easy way to make it not feel quite so dressed up and daunting. Nobody's Child Black Velvet Cowl Neck Trixie Midi Dress £35 (was £85) at Nobody's Child Prefer something a little longer? This sale find from Nobody's Child is the perfect wardrobe investment for if yours is lacking a sleek black midi. & Other Stories Sleeveless Satin Midi Dress £97 at & Other Stories A touch of sultry satin in the form of a chic black midi dress will never not scream elegance, class and femininity. This & Other Stories piece is the perfect investment if that's what you're after.

Going against everything you might've thought you knew about LBD styling, there was no sign of a pair of chic heels for Holly. Instead, her go-to Grenson Nanette lace up boots in sleek black provided comfort and practicality for her outdoor glam - and, actually, created the perfect chunk contrast to the streamlined Sezane mini.

The boots are part of Holly's very own collaboration with Grenson and are ideal if chunky boots with a little bit of silver hardware, standout laces and sturdy soles are your thing.

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) A photo posted by on

Caroline Parr, woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor is all for mixing things up when it comes to styling shorter dresses and loves how Holly is showing us how straying from our usual heels is done.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She adores Sezane's slightly more edgy take on this LBD, too, with the famously demure and chic French brand having seemingly gone a little bolder with the piece.

Caroline says, "It really surprised me at first glance that this dress is by Sezane. It's one of the best French clothing brands and a favourite of mine, but it's known for Parisian-inspired knitwear, Broderie Anglaise blouses and Kate Middleton-approved jewellery.

"So this cut out little black dress is something of a departure! I love that Holly and her stylist Dannielle Whiteman have toughened it up with a chunky pair of Grenson boots."

She adds, "It's proof that when it comes to deciding how to style a mini skirt you can absolutely rip up the rulebook and take risks."