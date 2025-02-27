Holly Willoughby's Western-style mini skirt has got us wanting to be bolder with fringing

Holly Willoughby made a case on Celebrity Bear Hunt for going full steam ahead with the Western trend for 2025

Holly Willoughby just wore a fabulous pastel pink mini skirt with Western-style fringing.

Another day in the glorious Costa Rican sunshine, another mini skirt outfit from Holly Willoughby that we just can’t get out of our heads. The Celebrity Bear Hunt host has been sharing snapshots of her outfits styled by Dannii Whiteman for each episode of the Netflix survival series and her look for episode 6 was Western-inspired perfection. The Western trend isn’t a specific spring/summer fashion trend for 2025 but it’s been massively popular for several years now and Holly Willoughby’s fringed mini skirt was a fun take on it.

The skirt was by Understated Leather x Revolve Paris Texas and although it also comes in a neutral sand tone, Holly went for the pastel pink version instead. Crafted from suede, this skirt is a stand-out piece and has a rather luxurious price tag, though there are so many faux suede and leather skirts around right now that also give a Western feel.

Shop Holly Willoughby's Skirt

Paris Texas Suede Fringed SkirtExact Match
Paris Texas Suede Fringed Skirt

It's an investment piece and a statement item for sure, but if you love Holly Willoughby's gorgeous suede fringed skirt then it's currently still available in both the petal pink shade and a beige colour. We'd wear this with a simple white shirt and knee high boots.

H&M Fringed Coated Skirt
H&M Fringed Coated Skirt

This knee length skirt is made from faux leather and has fun but more understated fringing details down each side. It's fitted and high-waisted, with a concealed zip at the back and a split at the bottom hem for ease of movement. Pair with a white shirt or jumper for a hint of a Western feel.

River Island Faux Suede Skirt
River Island Faux Suede Skirt

Suede and faux suede are having a moment right now and this tan suedette midi skirt is an elegant way to wear this Western-inspired trend. It has pockets and subtle panelling across it, with an A-line silhouette.

Shop More Western Inspired Pieces

M&S Suede Cowboy Boots
M&S Cowboy Boots

We can already imagine ourselves wearing these with blue denim jeans, a white shirt and a matching suede jacket. These boots have slanted block heels, pointed toes and fringe detailing. The zip fastening makes them easy to pull on and off and they also come in black.

Levi's Valerie Belt
Levi's Valerie Leather Belt

Made from full-grain leather, this belt comes in chocolate brown and black and the gold-toned buckle and detailing gives it a pared-back Western feel. Wear with jeans everyday and with trousers for a more tailored evening look.

Mango Tan Suede Jacket
Mango Tan Suede Jacket

With a straight shape, shirt collar and long sleeves with buttoned cuffs, this beautiful suede jacket is so classic and yet right on trend at the same time. Layer over knitted dresses and boots for a sleek look or wear with jeans for a more Western-inspired ensemble.

Holly’s mini skirt has a side zip closure and raised stud details throughout. If that wasn’t already Western-inspired enough, it also has bold fringing that runs from the sides and all the way around the back. This is one of those skirts that makes an instant statement, though the soft texture of the suede and pale pink tone mellows it a little.

It had a classic A-line shape and the high-waisted cut means it’s easy to tuck in a top or shirt to create a streamlined silhouette. Not everyone will be eager to add a petal pink suede fringed mini skirt to their collection, but Holly Willoughby’s skirt has certainly inspired us to dip our toe into the Western trend and wear fringed pieces a lot more.

She styled her skirt with a Re/Done black T-shirt with a simple crew neckline and short sleeves. Her matching black biker boots were from her collaboration with Grenson, which is one of the best British clothing brands and has been handmaking shoes since 1866. We’ve seen Holly wear these several times for Celebrity Bear Hunt and their edginess was a contrast against the skirt.

To lean into the Western trend even more we would’ve swapped these sturdy boots for suede boots, perhaps with some fringing to tie in with her skirt. In the warm Costa Rican weather Holly didn’t need tights, but if you wanted to recreate a similar look as we head into UK spring they’d be a practical choice. You can embrace this trend in a number of ways, including with denim, but also with suede jackets and longer suede skirts.

Studded boots or jackets would also give a Western feel to an outfit, as would those with fringing like the details on Holly’s skirt. This look wasn’t the only one she wore in episode 6 of Celebrity Bear Hunt, though. Holly also shared a glimpse of her bright red mini dress from Rixo on Instagram, which she wore with the same black cleated boots. This was equally fun and is an outfit that we'd also love to put our twist on for summer.

